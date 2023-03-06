Xcellent Life Announces Sky High For Kids as the First Partnership for the Xcellent Life Across America Initiative
The first partner Xcellent Life will be supporting with their Xcellent Life Across America Initiative is Sky High For KidsCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Xcellent Life Team is proud to announce that the first supporting company for the initial Xcellent Life Across America Initiative is Sky High For Kids! This partnership with Sky High For Kids is just the first of many corporate sponsorships and supporting organizations that Xcellent Life will be partnering with to promote increased health and wellness across America by utilizing the Xcellent Life mobile app.
About Sky High For Kids:
Sky High is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Louisiana native, Brittany Hebert Franklin. Comprised of a devoted staff, board members, and an army of volunteers, we work tirelessly to support children undergoing treatment for cancer and other life-threatening conditions. Our efforts benefit leading hospitals and research centers by closing the gap in childhood cancer rates globally. The Sky High team is saving kids through advanced medical studies and healing families who are battling cancer now through our comfort programs.
Funds that are generated for Sky High For Kids support the following initiatives:
- Funding a floor in the Inspiration4 Advanced Research Center (ARC) at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.
- Supporting the first and only pediatric cancer immunotherapy center at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center in Houston, TX.
- Building three training facilities in sub-Saharan Africa with Texas Children’s Hospital’s Global HOPE Program to increase capacity of medical care for
About The Xcellent Life Across America Initiative:
The Wellness Across America Challenge is designed to drive health and health awareness up across the community so that Xcellent Life furthers our mission of improving the quality of life for all by advancing wellness. The competition will be managed across Xcellent Life’s digital health platform which allows people to track their level of health while the platform analyzes their levels of improvement. Based on the level of improvement, the platform awards points with the winners of the competition winning cash and prizes. In addition to measuring the improvement of health, there will be a component of the competition that awards points for sharing curated health information, which the Xcellent Life Platform tracks as well. This information is content designed to inform and empower people to be more healthy. Participants will receive a request to share and when they do, the Xcellent Life Platform will award points to them that go towards winning the competition. The combination of sharing health insights and measuring improvements have been shown to drastically increase healthy behaviors when accompanied with a monetary incentive. Xcellent Life’s Platform is designed to include all those elements so that the impact on health is maximized. This wellness challenge is a collaboration of champions for health and wellness that includes partners, sponsors and supporters that have played a role in making population health innovation available.
As a part of this initiative Xcellent Life will be launching a monthly wellness competition and awarding a total of $1,000 each month minimum to the winning participants each month across the year. Xcellent Life plans to increase the level of rewards but are committing to $12,000 for this year-long initiative that awards money each month. View the Xcellent Life website to choose from one of four unique sponsorship levels and get involved in making a difference in your community!
About Xcellent Life:
Xcellent Life provides the most complete digital health analytics to provide more personalized health insights for individuals, employers, medical providers and insurance companies. Xcellent Life’s mission is to improve the quality of life for all by advancing the health and wellness field. Our vison is that our technology for Real-time Human Diagnostics (RtHD) will place a major role in improving the lives of billions of people. We push ourselves to advance health and wellness technology so that humans are living longer lives with improved quality of life. Download the Xcellent Life mobile app in the Apple Store and Google Play store today!
