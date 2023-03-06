Award-Winning Author Alysson Foti Bourque Releases Sixth Book in the Popular Alycat Series, Alycat and Sleepover Saturday with Lessons on Problem-Solving and Courage

Pelican Publishing, an imprint of Arcadia Publishing, announces the release of Alycat and the Sleepover Saturday, the sixth book in the award-winning children's book series, The Alycat Series, by Alysson Foti Bourque.

LAFAYETTE, La., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pelican Publishing, an imprint of Arcadia Publishing, announces the release of Alycat and the Sleepover Saturday, the sixth book in the children's book series, The Alycat Series, by Alysson Foti Bourque.

Alycat and the Sleepover Saturday follows Alycat as she hosts a sleepover with her friends. But when Luna calls, Alycat has trouble hearing her friend over the crackling phone line. It sounds as though she can't come to the sleepover and that she has a very big secret to share. As the night unfolds, the kittens wonder and speculate if Luna's news is as terrifying as the ghost stories they tell around the campfire?

Alycat and the Sleepover Saturday was written by Bourque to help kids navigate lessons on conversation skills while empowering readers to be brave.

"The themes of the books in The Alycat Series all reflect on reliance on friendships, imagination, and creativity towards problem solving," said Bourque. "In this new adventure, the characters show readers that things aren't always as scary as they may seem. Sometimes our imagination just runs wild!"

To celebrate the book release, Bourque is hosting a Book Launch Party from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at The Little Gym of Lafayette. Guests at this free event will enjoy musical instrument demonstrations from The Music Box, mingle with The Cat Clinic of Lafayette, enjoy treats from Stacie's Sweets and food from Raising Cane's, receive balloon art from Rick Hessler, and meet SelfieBot and Bubble Bus! Also, check out our Alycat Sleepover tents from Dreamy Teepee and Acadiana's Mother Goose's storytime. You can even adopt a kitten from Wild Cat Foundation. And a portion of the proceeds of book sales goes to Wild Cat Foundation.

The Alycat Series now features six titles, has won over 20 awards, and has received glowing reviews from major publications. Through her work, Bourque has been able to support philanthropic initiatives including Foster the Love, Lafayette Walk to Defeat ALS, The Family Tree, Operation Shower, and Wild Cat Foundation.

Connect with Bourque on Facebook and Instagram, and visit her website, alycatseries.com.

To set up an interview, or for more information regarding The Alycat Series, please contact info@forewordpublicity.com or alysson@alycatseries.com.

