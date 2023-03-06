Submit Release
Agilent to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Agilent Technologies Inc. A today announced that Chief Financial Officer Bob McMahon will participate in a Q&A session at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, Florida, on March 15 at 3:05 p.m. EST.

Participants can join the webcast by accessing the link from the Agilent Investor Relations website. A replay of the session will also be available for 90 days after the event.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. A is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent's full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

