BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. EHC today announced it will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held in Miami, Florida, on March 14-16, 2023.

Encompass Health's President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 9:00 - 9:25 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com .

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health EHC is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 153 hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com , or follow us on our newsroom , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Casey Winger| 205.970.5912

casey.winger@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark Miller | 205.970.5860

Mark.Miller@encompasshealth.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-to-present-at-barclays-global-healthcare-conference-301763668.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.