There is more to explore during Chattanooga's Spring Break Safari 2023

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With longer days and warming spring temps approaching, it is the perfect season to go on a Spring Break Safari! During Chattanooga's Spring Break Safari, the city is transformed into a place of wonder where kids rule and adventure is everywhere. From Friday, March 10 to Sunday, April 9, 2023, participating attractions will allow kids to use their imaginations and explore with hands-on activities designed just for them.

Spring Break Safari will take visitors on a voyage to explore the all-new Ridges to Rivers gallery at the Tennessee Aquarium, learn how Ruby Falls was accidentally discovered, build a tower with a robotic arm at the Creative Discovery Museum's recently opened STEM Zone, and more.

While on Spring Break Safari, kids can become a...

Innovator and spark curiosity through play. NEW this year.

Artisanal Adventurer and uncover the treasures of the culinary arts.

Budding Artist and find inspiration for creative expression.

Cave Explorer and discover hidden natural wonders.

Global Explorer and embark on a quest to meet animals from every continent.

Hero and immerse into patriotic stories of sacrifice and commitment.

Junior Naturalist and observe native species in various wildlife habitats.

RockQuest Adventurer and search for geological wonders.

Train Conductor and travel along historic rail lines.

Zookeeper and meet some of the wildest creatures around.

Families can discover more of Chattanooga by going on an exciting scavenger hunt! Explore city districts, parks, and attractions while completing each location's scavenger hunt at your own pace. Admission is not required to enjoy scavenger hunts at attractions.

Be sure to stop by the brand-new Chattanooga Information Center on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza for a special Spring Break Safari gift just for you! The Center features an open-air concept with photo opportunities, green space to relax, and multi-lingual touchscreen kiosks available 24/7 allowing visitors to build their own Chattanooga itineraries. Guests can engage with knowledgeable Information Specialists, purchase official Chattanooga merchandise, and more. The Center is open daily 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information on planning your spring visit to Chattanooga, go to VisitChattanooga.com/Spring or the Chattanooga Travel Inspiration magazine.

