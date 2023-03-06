HeartcoR Solutions hires Michael Jandes as director of IT systems

With over 20 years expertise in healthcare technology, Jandes returns to HeartcoR to lead internal IT operations

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HeartcoR Solutions announced today that Michael Jandes has been hired as director of IT systems. HeartcoR Solutions is a leading ECG Core Lab provider that delivers 24/7 clinical research support for cardiac safety studies to pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and CROs worldwide. The company specializes in cardiac remote patient monitoring, ECG analysis and reporting, project management and administrative support for clinical trial sponsors, and global customer support.

"Michael understands the critical role that IT plays for healthcare organizations and, in particular, for the clinical trials industry," said John Icardi, president and COO, HeartcoR Solutions. "Our team and study sponsors will benefit from his leadership, as we continually raise the bar on quality, security, and service standards."

Jandes, who previously worked for HeartcoR Solutions as director of software engineering, brings more than 20 years' experience in healthcare IT leadership to this new position as director of IT systems. Jandes now oversees management and compliance adherence for HeartcoR's IT systems, along with policy development, program administration, and technology that supports customer-facing communications systems.

"Cardiac safety trials that are built on a proven and reliable IT infrastructure can open the door for medical breakthroughs by ensuring that patient data, new technologies, and treatments are safe for potential patients," said Jandes. "The HeartcoR team is committed to making this possibility a reality for trial sponsors, and I am thrilled to be a central part of this team and this effort, once again."

Jandes earned a degree in computer science from Northern Illinois University. He resides in Fremont, IL, where he serves on the Board of Education for Fremont School District 79.

To learn more about HeartcoR Solutions, visit http://www.HeartcoRSolutions.com.

About HeartcoR Solutions

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, HeartcoR Solutions LLC. is a leading-edge ECG Core Lab providing 24/7 research and clinical trial management services to pharma, medical device and biotech companies worldwide. HeartcoR delivers non-invasive cardiovascular safety and efficacy services that enhance data capture, review and management in clinical research. Learn more at http://www.heartcorsolutions.com. Follow on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

