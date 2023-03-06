R4G Launches The Sweetest Reward for Pet Parents Who Love Supporting Girl Cause
Are you a Pet Parent who loves to pamper your 'kid;' and support girl causes? Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to help fund Kids Design Tomorrow, and earn exclusive $5000 Pet Kid Reward www.5000forPetKid.com
Recruiting for Good designs sweet creative gigs for talented kids who love to learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids on the sweet gigs discover their passion for fashion www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies hire talented professionals to fund Kids Design Tomorrow; and rewards referrals hiring with $5,000.
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Reward for Pet Parents who love to pamper their 'kid;' and help support girl mentoring program.
Recruiting for Good is rewarding just 5; $5000 for Pet Kid (Gift Card) in 2023.
Simply participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn exclusive reward; that is good for you, and the community too.
According to an article written on Rover (The Cost of Dog Parenthood in 2022), "The average cost of properly caring for a dog is about $3500 per year. The article, did not include these expenses as essential: grooming, insurance, and pet boarding/pet sitting services which can be an additional $1500 (especially, if you go on vacation).
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Thru fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative design/drawing/writing gigs, and sweet parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values....resulting in discovering their passion to learn more visit www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support girls and luxury shopping? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund sweet girl programs, and Earn The Sweetest Luxury Shopping Experiences; Handbags, Paris, and Shoes Too. To learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
