Governor Hobbs Congratulates Jennifer Toth On Her Confirmation as Director of Arizona Department of Transportation

This was release was originally sent on February 21, 2023

PHOENIX — Today, Governor Katie Hobbs congratulated Jennifer Toth on her confirmation as Director of Arizona Department of Transportation. In a statement, Governor Hobbs said,


“With a career spanning more than two decades, Jennifer Toth has the experience and knowledge to lead the Department of Transportation into its next phase. The Senate’s confirmation comes at just the right time, as more and more people move and visit Arizona than ever before. We need a leader like her to ensure that we have the infrastructure in place to keep everyone safe and moving.”

