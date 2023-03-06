Submit Release
Governor Hobbs Discusses Cross-border Infrastructure and Trade During Visit to Nogales, Sonora, with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar, and Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo Montaño

NOGALES, SONORA, MEXICO- Governor Katie Hobbs traveled to Nogales, Sonora yesterday to meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo, and U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar as efforts to complete the Arizona-Sonora Border Infrastructure Master Plan move closer to completion.

"It was an honor to visit Nogales, Sonora as my first international visit as Governor,” said Governor Hobbs. “Arizona and Mexico share a unique relationship, and it is crucial that we work together to prioritize and invest in our binational trade relationship, and critical ports of entry. Maintaining these crucial access points is vital to our economy and our security."

The Arizona-Sonora Border Infrastructure Master Plan involves a coordinated process to identify all highway, bridge, and port of entry projects along the border.

“There are more than 200 projects identified on the Arizona side of the border alone that have an estimated value of more than $12 billion,” said Governor Hobbs. “An undertaking this immense requires a highly coordinated effort to be successful. This infrastructure plan will allow us to work with Sonora, Mexico City and Washington, D.C. to make sure these projects are completed efficiently. This, in turn, will help create secure gateways for trade, commerce, and tourism.”

Governor Hobbs noted the talks will be ongoing.

