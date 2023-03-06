Gourmia Claims #1 Air Fryer Brand Honors and More in 2022 from NPD

Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Total Kitchen Electrics and the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Cook and Heat Products in the U.S. in 2022 according to NPD.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gourmia™, a designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, announced today that it secured the number one position in three categories from the NPD Group's Retail Tracking Services for the U.S. market during the 2022 calendar year. Launching just over seven years ago, Gourmia has become an industry leader in the kitchen electrics space. The global market information company, NPD, confirmed that Gourmia scored these impressive rankings in the 2022 calendar year:

· Gourmia was the #1 Brand in Unit Sales for Air Fryers in the U.S.

"We are honored to be recognized by the prestigious NPD group for our accomplishments at retail in the U.S. market," said Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "For many years before founding Gourmia, I had a vision of a new kitchen electrics brand that would disrupt the industry by reliably meeting the needs of everyday consumers. We have built the Gourmia brand based on input from chefs and consumers, combined with innovative technology and design, to make our products the best in their category. I want to thank the dedicated team of professionals at Gourmia, our valued retail partners, and the consumers who believe in and use our products daily – you have all made this a reality!"

Adding to its industry-leading air-fryer status, Gourmia is introducing its latest model, the patent-pending Fry' N Fold (model GAF789), at the 2023 Inspired Home Show. It air fries to crispy perfection without a drop of fatty oil, then easily folds up into a countertop, space-saving size. In addition, it offers an innovative glass QuickLook basket that lets you watch your food as it cooks. It also has an extra-large, square 7-quart basket, 12 one-touch cooking functions, proprietary Fry Force 360° technology, and a slew of other user-friendly features.

NPD is a global market information company offering data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help its clients understand today's retail landscape and prepare for the future. Companies worldwide rely on it to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and B2B.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for a healthy lifestyle. From air fryers to coffee makers, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. According to NPD, Gourmia is the number-one air fryer brand, the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brand, and the fastest-growing brand in the cook & heat in the U.S. in 2022.* For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

