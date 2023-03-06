Dickey’s Barbecue Has Their Head in the Game with the Announcement of Their Latest Sports Partnership

World’s Largest Barbecue brand partners with NBA team the New Orleans Pelicans and offers fans a slam dunk deal with free pulled pork sandwiches

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world largest barbecue brand, continues to team up with professional sports teams and players across the country to bring Legit. Texas. Barbecue to their hungry fans.

From professional athletes exploring franchise opportunities with the brand and surprise guest appearances to “The Pit”, to social media partnerships with NFL stars from around the league such as Jamaal Williams and Sam Williams, the historic brand continues to scout for opportunities to recruit the best partnerships in the game, while also serving winning barbecue across the world.

The barbecue brand’s latest collaboration with the New Orleans Pelicans is sure to have the crowd cheering. When the Pelicans score 100 points or more at any home game, Dickey’s will offer a FREE Pulled Pork Sandwich to game attendees who present their SeatGeek mobile ticket for redemption in store at participating locations in Jefferson, St. Bernard and St. Charles Parishes. This awesome, three-year partnership, that began in 2022, was secured by local, Dickey’s multi-store Owner/Operator Robert Dunning and has been a huge crowd pleaser this season. Beyond the 100-point promotion, Dickey’s has also become a big part of the Pelicans’ gameday atmosphere with in-game announcements, jumbotron graphics and courtside signage featuring the barbecue concept.

“Dickeys is thrilled to continue building relationships with amazing organizations and athletes across the county,” said Dickey’s CEO Laura Rea Dickey. “Sports and barbecue have always been an All-Star combination and we look forward to continuing our winning streak with deals that every sport and barbecue fan can enjoy. We’re extremely grateful for Dickey’s Owner/Operators like local New Orleans multi-unit franchisee Robert Dunning who was a crucial player in making this partnership a win.”

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment

Shannon Santos Dickey's Barbecue Pit ssantos@dickeys.com