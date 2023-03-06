Tako Glass Hits the CHAMPS Las Vegas Winter 2023 Show: It Was Bigger Than Ever

Fresh out of the Champs 2023 cannabis trade show, Tako Glass is ready for new partnerships.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right off the heels of the largest cannabis event of the year, Tako Glass announces new collaborations and partnerships thanks to the Champs Winter 2023 show in Las Vegas last month.

The Champs Las Vegas Winter Show is the biggest trade show of the year for the glassblowing and cannabis industry. This event is major; it’s billed as the longest-running B2B trade show for those in the counterculture world. For glassblowers in this particular niche, there is no better place to network, meet old friends and new ones, and see what’s happening in the industry in one spot.

The likes of Mike Tyson, Snoop Dogg, and Floyd Mayweather came out to show support, and overall it was a really incredible event. For everyone in the industry, this show is a must, whether you exhibit, compete, are a buyer, or simply show up just to network and check out everything going on.

For Tako, it was hectic doing both the Champs and Glass.Vegas tradeshows in a month, but as such a small industry, it’s worth it to make such notable connections.

Tako made both shows a priority to not only explore the scene but to source new products for his online retail catalog and meet new artists to collaborate with. Champs is tremendously larger than Glass.Vegas, so both shows offer different perspectives.

“The energy at Champs is always amazing. What I am most excited about is one of the new partnerships I was able to form with Augy Glass. Augy is a heady bong maker based out of the Los Angeles area. Through this collaboration, he is creating a line of bongs for Tako Glass, complete with our label and branding.”

“This was one of the best trade shows yet; the massive scale really shows how big the industry is getting. Champs had an amazing glass-blowing contest going on as well, so it was really fun to see some of our vendors competing. Plug a Nug was competing, and cheering on our partners is always fun.”

In addition to exploring the scene, the standout adventure during Champs for Tako was spending a great deal of time purchasing new items for his website, which ensures a continuously diverse array of products for customers. Connecting with new artists and sourcing innovative products is one of his main goals as a business owner, and the tradeshows are especially important to find new vendors and potential artists to work with.

Champs Las Vegas Winter 2023 ran for five days, however, Tako Glass made it a mission to do the show in a whirlwind two days. All in all, the show was a success with new connections made, partnerships forged, and innovative products sourced. Be sure to head over to www.TakoGlass.com to check out all the new items for sale.



Tako Glass is a glass-blowing artist based in Sequim, Washington. He got his start on the torch back in the 90s and has spent the past three decades perfecting his craft. With an international following and collectors seeking his work from all across the world, he is known for his unique take on cosmic explorations in glass, using remarkable and hard-to-achieve colors. He currently sells his work on his website, where he also carries the work of numerous other professional glassblowers who meet his standards of excellence and creativity. To learn more, visit www.TakoGlass.com.