Topeka, Kansas-based Omni Circle Opens 15,000-Square-Foot Coworking and Networking Space Dedicated to Supporting Minority Entrepreneurs

Made possible through a $360,000 grant from the Kauffman Foundation, the shared workspace will be available to members and will include career and personal development and education resources, announced GO Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omni Circle Group, a Black-led collaborative workspace provider, has officially opened its coworking and networking space in Topeka, Kansas, announced GO Topeka. Located at 1301 S.W. Topeka Boulevard, the three-story building will serve as the organization's headquarters as well as a collaboration hub and incubator for Topeka's BIPOC startup community.

"We are a small organization seeking to make a big impact in our community, particularly with minority entrepreneurs," said Michael Odupitan, founder and CEO of Omni Circle. "Through this workplace, we are meeting people where they are and providing unique resources to support and help them thrive both personally and professionally. Omni Circle seeks to empower our members and promote cross-sector partnerships that lead to inclusive community revitalization."

"The addition of this new coworking space in Topeka is transformative," said Stephanie Moran, GO Topeka's senior vice president of innovation. "Omni Circle Group has developed a state-of-the-art center for creativity and collaboration that will enable a new generation of startup entrepreneurs to connect and ignite their ambitions."

Personal and professional development courses for minority entrepreneurs include financial literacy, small business workshops, health and wellness boot camps and mentorship programs. Networking events are also available and include guest speakers from Topeka's small business community as well as regional leadership. These efforts are supported by a $360,000 grant from the Kauffman Foundation, which was awarded in 2022 following strategic support from GO Topeka.

"I was determined to reside in a community-driven environment, while also growing my career," said Danielle Martin, who after relocating to Topeka and joining Omni Circle landed a position at a local news station and is now a program manager for the organization's MOVE fitness bootcamp. "Professionally, I now have a seat at the table…personally, I now have a sense of community – two positions I wouldn't have if not for the opportunities Omni Circle and Topeka have given me."

In addition to youth development and mentoring programs, as well as volunteer opportunities, the organization has implemented career pathway programing for Topeka's BIPOC startup community in partnership with entities like Stormont Vail Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

"Minority representation among startups lags nationally. Omni Circle is looking to address this systemic problem through innovative, new approaches," said Glenda Washington, chief equity and opportunity officer for GO Topeka. "I commend the Omni team for passionately advocating for underrepresented professionals, providing a catalytic space for them to find mentorship, growth, and prosperity."

The office has three floors at approximately 6,000 square feet each, comprised of private offices, dedicated desks, conference rooms and a media room.

About Omni Circle

Omni Circle is a Topeka-based collaborative workspace provider for the personal and professional development of members, dedicated to creating a community that achieves success while building environmental sustainability. The organization does this by establishing a conscious space designed to be the pipeline for members to become the best version of themselves. From providing volunteer opportunities and establishing community to building leaders and entrepreneurs in a creative workspace, Omni Circle promotes diversity and cross-sector partnership to build sustainable and inclusive communities for all. https://www.omnicirclegroup.org/

About GO Topeka

GO Topeka creates opportunities for economic growth that provide a thriving business climate and fulfilling lifestyle for Topeka and Shawnee County. GO Topeka operates under the Greater Topeka Partnership, the leading economic development agency in the region. https://www.gotopeka.com/

Media Contact

