YogaSix South Hills Celebrates 2nd Anniversary With 2 Days of Events, LoveYourBrain Fundraiser

Pittsburgh-based yoga studio supports LoveYourBrain Foundation during Brain Injury Awareness Month

YogaSix South Hills, located in the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon, invites the community to a special two-day celebration of its second anniversary. This celebration serves as a gateway for more people to introduce themselves to the physical and mental health benefits of yoga and raise funds for the LoveYourBrain Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to raise awareness about and improve the quality of life of people affected by Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

"We invite everyone to join us for exciting events at our studio on March 18-19, 2023. We brought YogaSix to the Pittsburgh region to cultivate a community and grow beyond just the physical practice of yoga," said YogaSix South Hills Co-Owners Krissy and Jarrid Danburg. "As caregivers to our daughter, who suffered a TBI at six months old, supporting the LoveYourBrain Foundation is close to our heart and a great way to give back during our second anniversary here in Pittsburgh."

The two days of events kick off on Saturday, March 18. Secure your spot in a class with a donation of $10 or greater with YogaSix South Hills matching donations up to $2,500. The celebration continues with Open House Free Flow on March 19, with no cost to attend classes and recognition of YogaSix South Hills founding members and YogaSix Warriors.

Saturday, March 18: Flow for a Cause in Support of LoveYourBrain

7:30 a.m. Hot Yoga

9:00 a.m. Sculpt & Flow Yoga

10:30 a.m. Slow Flow Yoga

12:00 p.m. Power Yoga

Sunday, March 19: Open House Free Flow

7:30 a.m. Power Yoga

9:00 a.m. Hot Yoga

10:30 a.m. Restore Yoga

12:00 p.m. Slow Flow Yoga

1:30 p.m. 101 Yoga

4:00 p.m. Restore Yoga

5:30 p.m. LoveYourBrain Guided Meditation Workshop

"TBI - including concussion - is common, chronic, and complex, and there is a deep need for more holistic programs and offerings for those affected," said LoveYourBrain Director of Development and Communications Laurel Crosby. "Through the generosity of donors and fundraisers, we are able to keep our programs and resources free and accessible. We are deeply grateful for the continued support from Jarrid and Krissy, who help make these resources possible for their South Hills community."

A portion of the dollars raised will be allocated to send a member of the YogaSix teaching team through LoveYourBrain's Yoga Teacher Training. This will allow the studio to incorporate TBI-friendly yoga, meditation and breathwork in future class offerings.

Secure your spot in a class by signing up online, through the YogaSix mobile app, or by calling the South Hills studio at 412-593-2464. The deadline for registration is Thursday, March 16. For more information on YogaSix South Hills at the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon, go to www.yogasix.com/south-hills. To learn more about the LoveYourBrain Foundation, visit loveyourbrain.com.

About YogaSix

Founded in 2012, YogaSix is a boutique yoga brand that offers a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, boot camp style fitness classes and meditation accessible to all. Classes at YogaSix eliminate the intimidation factor that many people feel when trying yoga for the first time, offering a fresh perspective on one of the world's oldest fitness practices. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises in 2021, Entrepreneur Franchise Top 500 List in 2022. YogaSix is headquartered in Irvine, California and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about YogaSix, visit www.yogasix.com.

