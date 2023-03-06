The new book "The Cunning Degree" published in California has been launched
EINPresswire.com/ -- The book "The Cunning Degree" published in California, can be found on Amazon and in physical bookstores worldwide. The book reveals unique and meaningful themes related to interests and humanity; the book has even earned the distinction of being collected by the Library of Congress.
Pretty Qi, the author of "The Cunning Degree" offers a unique way of thanking her buyers. She considers them all as patrons and ready to write another new book for them in the coming years. New book will record the names of the buyers and their excellent achievements in life, similar to the Los Angeles Walk of Stars, to commemorate those who have contributed. If another new book can be approved for publication and distribution, Ms. Pretty will return the royalty proceeds to all the patrons. If patrons wish to contact author, they can contact via the author´s email of the book "The Cunning Degree".
"The Cunning Degree" is a book that sheds light on events and people in a non-English-speaking Pacific coastal country, rated as a developing country by the United Nations. The author, Ms. Pretty Qi, has lived in this country for a long time and possesses qualities of integrity and commitment to justice.
Through her experiences, she has encountered individuals with hypocritical behavior, strange behaviors, and events. She discovered that despite these individuals possessing college degrees, they were often nervous and afraid of being exposed; there even was a civil servant named Zhu, several generations in her family, their degrees were the same characteristic!
After investigation, Ms. Pretty found out that those people own special cunning degrees, their scholastic level did not meet the united level, the management documents from Ministry of Education required them to be placed in professionally related jobs! But those people did not report to the public and work units that their degrees were special degrees, so some of them were assigned for jobs that are not professionally related jobs. ---When Ms. Pretty reported the situation to the work organization, someone named Geng dissuaded her with great fear. ---what an abnormal interception, it is clear Geng want to cover up Zhu, and they have special relationships with each other, what a complex network of human relationships!
The force of the cover up was so serious that Ms. Pretty had to write a letter of adjustment advice to the Ministry of Education in the country. She later received a grateful reply from the Minister of Education.
The author hopes that justice would bring bright.
The book "The Cunning Degree" is available in a portable and convenient format with an e-book version for online distribution. It has an International Standard Book Number (ISBN) of 978-1957144108.
For more information on the book of "The Cunning Degree," please visit the press's official website at https://www.asianculture.press/.
Pretty Qi
Pretty Qi, the author of "The Cunning Degree" offers a unique way of thanking her buyers. She considers them all as patrons and ready to write another new book for them in the coming years. New book will record the names of the buyers and their excellent achievements in life, similar to the Los Angeles Walk of Stars, to commemorate those who have contributed. If another new book can be approved for publication and distribution, Ms. Pretty will return the royalty proceeds to all the patrons. If patrons wish to contact author, they can contact via the author´s email of the book "The Cunning Degree".
"The Cunning Degree" is a book that sheds light on events and people in a non-English-speaking Pacific coastal country, rated as a developing country by the United Nations. The author, Ms. Pretty Qi, has lived in this country for a long time and possesses qualities of integrity and commitment to justice.
Through her experiences, she has encountered individuals with hypocritical behavior, strange behaviors, and events. She discovered that despite these individuals possessing college degrees, they were often nervous and afraid of being exposed; there even was a civil servant named Zhu, several generations in her family, their degrees were the same characteristic!
After investigation, Ms. Pretty found out that those people own special cunning degrees, their scholastic level did not meet the united level, the management documents from Ministry of Education required them to be placed in professionally related jobs! But those people did not report to the public and work units that their degrees were special degrees, so some of them were assigned for jobs that are not professionally related jobs. ---When Ms. Pretty reported the situation to the work organization, someone named Geng dissuaded her with great fear. ---what an abnormal interception, it is clear Geng want to cover up Zhu, and they have special relationships with each other, what a complex network of human relationships!
The force of the cover up was so serious that Ms. Pretty had to write a letter of adjustment advice to the Ministry of Education in the country. She later received a grateful reply from the Minister of Education.
The author hopes that justice would bring bright.
The book "The Cunning Degree" is available in a portable and convenient format with an e-book version for online distribution. It has an International Standard Book Number (ISBN) of 978-1957144108.
For more information on the book of "The Cunning Degree," please visit the press's official website at https://www.asianculture.press/.
Pretty Qi
Asian Culture Press LLC.
email us here