Macao Holds UFI Asia-Pacific Conference Once Again in 2024

MACAU, March 6 - With the resumption of unimpeded border crossing, as an ideal MICE destination jointly built by all social sectors of the city, Macao will hold the UFI Asia-Pacific Conference 2024. It is the second time for Macao to host the conference after it first hosted this event in 2008.

Acting President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Vincent U led a delegation of the representatives from the MICE industry to attend the UFI Asia-Pacific Conference 2023 held in Kuala Lumpur from 2 to 3 March. During the conference, Vincent U met with Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) Abdul Khani Daud, UFI President Michael Duck and UFI Managing Director/CEO Kai Hattendorf to exchange information on the MICE industry of Macao.

Before the conclusion of the conference, the UFI representative announced that Macao would be the stage of the UFI Asia-Pacific Conference in 2024.

Enhancing the image of Macao as an international MICE destination through UFI

In as early as 2019, IPIM joined hands with the MICE industry and formed a bidding team, which successfully won the hosting right of the UFI Asia-Pacific Conference 2020. The event was then postponed to 2024 in Macao due to the Covid pandemic.

In this light, the confirmation of Macao to host the conference in 2024 is a great booster for both IPIM and the MICE industry. It is believed that with the international influence of UFI, one of the most representative tradeshow organissers in the MICE industry, MICE managers and professional organisers across the world will gather here in Macao. This will not only help enhance Macao’s international status and influence, create possibilities for international co-operation, but advance Macao’s MICE industry and associated industries, to further enhance the appropriately diversified economic development in Macao.

Creating a unique conference experience via thorough deployment

Through comprehensive co-operation with the local MICE industry and following the “1+4” appropriately diversified development strategy, IPIM took the opportunity brought about by the China-PSCs Platform to further deepen the inter-disciplinary integration of “industry + MICE” and fully leverage on the advantages of “MICE + Tourism”. By holding Macao-Hengqin “multi-venue events”, IPIM is committed to creating a unique conference experience for all participants via its dedicated deployment and preparation efforts.

Besides, during the event, IPIM and MICE delegates also exchanged views with more than 190 influential UFI members, international MICE elites, and leaders and executives of exhibition venues and exhibition associations across Asia, introducing them to the strengths and features of Macao’s MICE industry. In the same time, the Macao delegates were also able to keep abreast of the new trends of the global MICE industry and the new patterns of MICE planning, enabling them to prepare for bringing more UFI-certified training courses into Macao.

During the mission, IPIM representatives also took part in a business networking breakfast held by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) in Kuala Lumpur. Around 30 Asia-Pacific members of ICCA joined the event, exchanging insights with IPIM’s representatives, particularly the latest developments of conventions and exhibitions held in different parts of the world.

The annual UFI Asia-Pacific Conference is held in different Asian regions every year, aiming to encourage the MICE industry players in Asia to learn more about the latest regional and even international developments in the industry, and provide a platform for them to interact with relevant international MICE institutions to jointly promote the presence of the industry.