Sophia Kianni to join UnaTerra Venture Capital Impact Fund as Gen Z Advisory Board Member

Sophia Kianni - Una Terra VC Fund - GenZ Advisory Board Member

Engaging younger women leaders directly in the impact investing agenda

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective immediately, Sophia Kianni will start as Gen Z Advisory Board Member at UnaTerra Venture Capital Impact Fund.

UnaTerra is very proud and excited about this appointment and looks forward to the collaboration with Sophia and wants to celebrate March 8th - International Women Day - sharing the appointment of Sophia, who represents young women leaders and cultural diversity with her Iranian-American heritage.

Luca Zerbini, CEO and Managing Director of UnaTerra said: "I am delighted Sophia is joining our Advisory Board. She has shown incredible commitment to climate change mitigation and biodiversity regeneration, both as executive director of Climate Cardinals and as the youngest member of the United Nations Secretary-General's Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change. With Sophia, we want to engage the younger generations in the impact investment agenda, listen to their views and leverage their energy to accelerate the change required and leave them the best possible planet and society. We cannot underestimate the importance of Generation Z in this transition, as well as the ability to engage all developed and developing countries in this global agenda. Sophia as a 21-year old Iranian-American woman is the perfect bridge to diversity in our Advisory Board".

Sophia Kianni said : "Youth activists are leading the climate movement and are the world’s most powerful resources when it comes to climate solutions, but at the same time, there is a lack of opportunity for young people to directly fund climate ventures. Most support is currently focused on climate philanthropy and grants for youth-led non-profits. It’s time for youth activists to transition to investing so we can leverage our voices to fund solutions and effectively vote on the future."

This appointment is the second of a few similar announcements that UnaTerra will release in the coming weeks to reveal its full Advisory Board. Interestingly, in a moment in which much debate is happening about diversity and inclusion, UnaTerra’s Board is majority female, showing that it is entirely possible to be committed to gender equality and attract impressive talent.

Many thanks to Sophia for her demonstrated support and for her environmental and social leadership. We look forward to a fruitful and impactful long-term collaboration in the years to come.

=========================================================================================

Sophia Kianni (born December 13, 2001) Sophia Kianni is an Iranian-American activist studying science, technology, & society at Stanford University. She is the founder and executive director of Climate Cardinals, an international nonprofit with 9,000 volunteers in 40+ countries working to translate climate information into over 100 languages. She represents the U.S as the youngest member on the inaugural United Nations Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change. She sits on boards and advisory councils for The New York Times, World Economic Forum, Web Summit, Inkey List, Iris Project, JUV Consulting, Ashoka, and American Lung Association.

Sophia has amassed a following of over 200,000 across social media platforms and her work has been featured in news outlets including Forbes, CNN, Vogue, Business Insider, BBC, NPR, ELLE, TIME Magazine, The Guardian, NBC, and even on the front page of The Washington Post. She was previously a fellow with PBS NewsHour and has written for news outlets such as The Washington Post, MTV News, Cosmopolitan, and Teen Vogue. She is a prolific public speaker and has spoken at universities across the world including Columbia University, UC Berkeley, Johns Hopkins, Cambridge University, and Harvard University. She won the TED global idea competition and her debut TED Talk has 1.5+ million views.

She has been named VICE Media's youngest Human of the Year, a National Geographic Young Explorer, among Business Insider’s Climate Action 30, one of Teen Vogue's 21 under 21, and a Forbes 30 under 30 honoree.

==========================================================================================

UnaTerra Venture Capital Impact Fund is a €200M+ Series A-C venture capital impact fund domiciled in Luxembourg and headquartered in Zurich, focused on accelerating European scale-ups that are fostering innovative solutions to climate change and biodiversity loss, and targeting the removal from the environment of 2 Gt of CO2e and 1 Mt of plastic waste by 2030, so far resulted in over 4X gross MOIC.

UnaTerra received the “Innovative Fund for our Future Award” from the World Economic Forum (Uplink) and is an active member of UN Global Compact, UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), King Charles III Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI) and Terra Carta, World Economic Forum (WEF) and Klosters Forum (KF).

UnaTerra is a Certified SFDR Art. 9 Fund according to European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, Science-based Targets organization and a B-Corp (Pending) organization, as well as committed to 1% philanthropic investment for the Planet. Finally, UnaTerra is part of the Swiss Venture Capital Association (SECA).

The UnaTerra Advisory Board allows its CEO and Senior Management Team to test in advance their strategic thinking and access early expertise and networking opportunities not readily available via other means. This includes gaining insights to address funding, investments, and portfolio management business challenges and explore new partnership and investment opportunities.