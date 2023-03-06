Submit Release
Parkway C&A, LP Continues Rapid Growth with New Lewisville, TX Office Opening

Parkway's newest office, located in Lewisville, Texas.

Parkway Construction opens additional office in Lewisville, Texas, its fourth nationwide.

After hitting a record $560 million in revenue and growing to over 400 employees, Parkway C&A, LP opens its fourth office nationwide.

— Parkway President and CEO Rick Wojciechowski
LEWISVILLE, TEXAS, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading the way in general contracting, architecture, and design-build services, Parkway C&A, LP is proud to announce the addition of a new office in Lewisville, Texas. This location is the company's fourth office nationwide and second in Texas, following its offices in Irvine, California and Ogden, Utah.

The opening of the new office is in response to the company's rapid growth through repeat business with partners who value relationships regionally and nationally. Parkway's new office is located at 1830 Lakeway Dr in Lewisville.

The Dallas-based company reached an all-time high revenue of $560 million in 2022, with over 400 employees nationwide. The opening of the new office in Lewisville will help Parkway continue its foreseeable steady growth in the coming years.

"At Parkway, we place great importance on providing exceptional customer service and achieving sustainable growth. Opening an additional office in Texas was a natural choice, as it will enable us to enhance our services and better serve our clients," said Parkway President and CEO Rick Wojciechowski.

"By prioritizing operational efficiency and fostering strong relationships with our clients, we have been able to grow our business, and we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead."

Parkway's integrated design-build services provide comprehensive solutions to partners' needs, reducing overall costs and providing more value.

For more information about Parkway and its services, please visit www.parkwayconstruction.com

ABOUT PARKWAY C&A, LP
Parkway is a leading general contracting and design-build firm with over 41 years of experience nationwide. Parkway offers a complete set of integrated services in-house, including commercial construction, architecture, site investigations, value engineering, permitting, and preconstruction services. The company's core focus on partnering with clients from concept to completion – a business model that consistently leads to repeat business – has translated into over four decades of growth and longevity.

