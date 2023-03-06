Mattered Ranked One of the Top 5 E-commerce Agencies in 2023
Named among industry greats, Mattered is forecasted to make waves in the E-commerce space in 2023.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattered, a digital marketing agency specializing in creating high-impact brand experiences, was just listed in the Top 5 E-commerce Agency in 2023 by LA Weekly. 2022 was an explosive year for Mattered, and now they have their sights set on 2023. Recently named a finalist for Yotpo’s Best Digital Marketing Agency, Mattered centers their efforts on custom digital experiences, hyper-focused on positive customer touch points — transforming boring interactions into meaningful brand connections. And the numbers speak for themselves.
In 2022, Mattered produced an average of 72x ROI for their clients through Yotpo SMSbump — when other agencies are averaging 27x ROI for the same time period. For one specific client, Mattered assisted in increasing their Nov-Dec revenue from SMS by 992% with an ROI of 98x, up 70% compared to the previous year. This past November, Meta Ads boasted an average of 7.58x ROAS, and in less than 10 months, Mattered grew a client’s organic impressions on Pinterest by over 98,789%. While their numbers of the past are impressive, their ambitions for what’s next are what sets them apart.
“It’s not enough to increase numbers, but to forge meaningful connections that completely elevate the brand/customer relationship.”, says Victor Ricci, CEO and co-founder of Mattered. “When starting with a new client, we’re often charged with completely rebuilding or revamping existing channels. Where other agencies look for a plug and play approach to effectively deliver a solid/consistent result — it is not what drives Mattered. “Good and consistent” does not concern us, only “great and innovative” does.”
Recognition as a Top E-commerce Agency of 2023 amongst the biggest names in the business positions Mattered as a leader in Digital Marketing, ready and eager to elevate brands above and beyond their current benchmarks. To learn more about Mattered or get in touch with their team, visit Mattered.com or email info@mattered.com.
