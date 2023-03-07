SCCG Management and Golden Race Extend their Strategic Partnership for the Golden Race and Spinmatic Brands in US & CA

SCCG and Golden Race Extend Strategic Partnership

SCCG Management and Golden Race have extended their strategic partnership, covering the Golden Race and Spinmatic Games brands for the United States and Canada.

Together, we have achieved significant success in sharing the power of virtual sports wagering and the full suite of products and services that Golden Race and Spinmatic provide the gaming industry.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management and Golden Race are pleased to announce that they have extended their strategic partnership, covering the Golden Race and Spinmatic Games brands for the United States and Canada. This business development agreement builds on a long-term relationship between the two companies and will enable them to continue to grow their presence within the gaming industry.

As part of the agreement, George Vonapartis, Regional Director, North America for Golden Race, will work more closely with SCCG Management out of their Nevada office, supporting the Golden Race brands and other SCCG Client Partners, globally. In support of this effort, SCCG will deploy Spinmatic and Golden Race product demo hardware in their Las Vegas office.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Golden Race," said Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management. "Together, we have achieved significant success in sharing the power of virtual sports wagering and the full suite of products and services that Golden Race and Spinmatic provide the gaming industry. We are confident that this new agreement will enable us to continue to deliver high value to our clients and partners."

"We are excited to extend our partnership with SCCG Management," said Martin Wachter, CEO of Golden Race. "We share a common vision for the industry's future and the roles our products and services can play in growing business value for gaming operators worldwide. We believe this partnership will enable us to achieve our strategic goals and objectives. This demonstrates Golden Race’s commitment to the US gaming market."

The extended partnership between SCCG Management and Golden Race reflects a next-level commitment to delivering innovative solutions and services to the gaming industry by strategically sharing key team members – extending the efficiency and effectiveness of the effort of both companies. The two companies will continue to work together to provide their clients and partners with the right products and services for virtual sports wagering, original iGaming content, and the best localized live dealer solutions available to the gaming industry.

ABOUT GOLDEN RACE

Golden Race is a leading virtual sports and games provider. The company offers a wide range of products, including virtual sports, instant games, and lottery games. Golden Race has a global reach and is committed to providing its clients with innovative solutions and services.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm with experienced leaders from the global gaming industry, providing expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports and Casino Technology. Serving as a global networking partner for over 30 years with international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners to assist global scale growth. As an accelerator for early stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging companies to achieve their goals. Additionally, SCCG acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

