Randolph Street Market Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary: 2023 Festival Season Packed with One-of-a-Kind Finds
The market receives praise from interior designers as a reliable, post-COVID resource for antiques, art & decor, promoting ‘second time around’ sustainability.
Art, antiques, vintage, decor, fashion, jewelry… You never know what you’re going to find on a RSM treasure hunt—and that’s the magic that we hope will keep people coming back for the next 20 years.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now in its 20th year, Randolph Street Market is gearing up to kick off its platinum anniversary celebrations with the first market of the 2023 season on May 27 + 28—and shining a spotlight on its home decor offerings for interior designers. “With supply-and-demand chains still backlogged and inflation leaving everyone with sticker shock, we’re leaning into our Designer Advisory Board to meet the needs of the interior designers who depend on RSM to source storied treasures for their home projects,” says Sally Schwartz, founder and executive producer at Randolph Street Market. “For the 2023 season, interior designers and visitors alike can expect new, design-specific programming, and more than 200 merchants with everything from vintage and modern hardware, lighting and art to overstock bolts of fabric, books, decor knick knacks, and more.”
— Sally Schwartz
As Chicago’s one and only, world-famous, European-style antique and vintage flea market festival, Randolph Street Market has been listening intently to the larger interior design community, too. “After a three-year hiatus because COVID put the kibosh on large gatherings, we came roaring back in 2022 to find quite a few market shifts,” says Schwartz. “The pandemic had left interior designers waiting in queues for everything from furniture and upholstery fabrics to art and area rugs, negatively impacting budgets and timelines industry-wide for home projects. More than ever, they have had to turn to American makers and antiques vendors to fill in the gaps.” While it’s been an industry-wide pivot for sure, a lot of good has come out of the pandemic for small design businesses and, in particular, American design businesses. “As America’s largest urban antiques market, providing niche vintage and antiques dealers with a mass-appeal market in the heart of Chicago has been our goal since day one,” says Schwartz. “We have some of the best pickers in the biz on our roster. They are the first in the door for every estate sale and travel the country to source regional styles to bring quality, highly curated vintage pieces to each and every RSM market.” Plus, RSM features many first-generation-American artisans and craftspeople from a variety of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods, including Hija de Nada in Pilsen (textiles from Mexico), Taja Decor in Albany Park (inlaid furniture and game boards from Syria), and Afterglow Neon in Chinatown (neon art and paintings from young Chinese artists).
Being able to consistently source quality pieces is why interior designers love RSM. “In a world of mass production and fast design, there has been a big shift toward appreciating history and the craftsmanship that came out of the generations before us,” says RSM Designer Advisory Board member Donna Mondi, the founder and president at Donna Mondi Interior Design in Chicago. “‘Grandma chic,’ as I call it, became popular when Gucci introduced a whole new take on old styles. It’s continued for the interiors market in the form of floral patterns, brown furniture, patinaed metals, crocheted textiles, and so much more. Whether your style is traditional, eclectic, or modern, Randolph Street Market is the perfect place to shop for artisan treasures.” RSM Designer Advisory Board member Anthony Michael, the owner of Anthony Michael Interior Design in Chicago, seconds that sentiment. “With so many poorly manufactured goods out there, RSM provides a unique experience that’s both curated and green, while recognizing the quality of a bygone era when there was more pride put into creating beautiful household items.”
Simultaneously, sustainability and environmental awareness will continue to be an important part of Randolph Street Market’s core messaging and community conversations. “Buying pre-loved pieces is helping build a more conscious and sustainable future for interior design,” says Schwartz. “Keeping timeless furniture, art and decor circulating means fewer pieces will end up in landfills. It’s about cultivating a design culture that prioritizes the environment by reducing the amount of energy and natural resources used and the pollution that is being emitted. We are aware that vintage shopping is not an end-all solution to overconsumption, but it’s about doing our part by focusing on full-circle retail—curated, high-quality product offerings that promote the idea of investing in the versatility, quality and beauty of 'second time around' design."
