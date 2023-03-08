Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company Collaborates with RJ Dynamics, LLC (DiseaseHQ.com) to Help Rare Disease Patients
Rare disease patients now have another savings option
DiseaseHQ.com is… quite impressive. Well done… an excellent resource for many people… Good job”FURLONG, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company Collaborates with RJ Dynamics, LLC (DiseaseHQ.com) to Help Patients Suffering with Rare Diseases
— Louis Tsarouhas MD Primary Care Physician
RJ Dynamics, LLC, (DISEASEHQ.COM) has become the first and only, fully comprehensive RARE DISEASE resource to collaborate with the MARK CUBAN COST PLUS DRUG COMPANY, PBC (COST PLUS DRUGS) to help bring high-quality, lower-cost prescription drugs to its membership of patients, consumers, caregivers and healthcare professionals it serves.
COST PLUS DRUGS – launched last year by Mark Cuban, its entrepreneurial namesake, is offering patients and healthcare professionals transparent drug pricing and minimal markups and fees. The company charges consumers only 15% more than it pays to buy a drug from the manufacturer, along with a $3 per-prescription dispensing fee, and shipping fee.
As a result, consumers can experience savings of up to 80% on some of the most commonly prescribed generic drugs on which rare disease patients rely. For example, atorvastatin, a commonly used cholesterol lowering medication, is around $4 per month through COST PLUS DRUGS and can cost significantly more at retail.
“We are excited to work with RJ Dynamics, LLC, creators of DISEASEHQ.COM, to bring lower prescription drug prices to consumers,” said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. “Cost Plus Drugs and DISEASEHQ.COM share a common goal of providing consumers the lowest possible price for their prescription medication. With Cost Plus Drugs, consumers can be confident they are getting a fair price and the convenience of medication mailed directly to their homes."
“RJ Dynamics, LLC, is proud to add COST PLUS DRUGS to DISEASEHQ.COM, our new rare disease consumer and medical professional resource,” said Robert Britting, President and Founder of DISEASEHQ.COM. “Providing an accurate, easy-to-use central resource fulfills the desperate need for patients to learn - everything - about a rare disease and easily link to the most respected resources in the United States. Medical professionals, holding rare disease patients’ quality-of-life, and sometimes, life itself, in their hands, also need access to clinical information and experts having treated these unique conditions. Adding COST PLUS DRUGS provides another excellent choice for patients to acquire some of these medications at a fair price. With many rare disease patients restricted to their homes, COST PLUS DRUGS also supplies convenient access to oftentimes life-saving medications.”
Britting added, “There are more than 7,000 RARE DISEASES – that’s 30 million patients – or 1 in 10 people having a rare disease. Most of these drugs are incredibly expensive and access to them is often difficult, or impossible, for a variety of reasons. Often healthcare professionals and patients must, literally, choose from millions of unreliable websites, and are unable to find the most reputable, easy-to-understand resources at an easy, free, one-stop location. With the average time to diagnosis of 4-5 years, it’s critical to reduce the time and increase the diagnostic accuracy and treatment, as well as provide the options to pay for it. DISEASEHQ.COM provides the solutions.” He goes on, “While government institutions, foundations, associations, pharmaceutical and biotech companies provide some financial relief including Patient Assistance Programs and support services that help individuals access low or no cost medications, COST PLUS DRUGS provides another major reduced cost option for patients and their treatment specialists. This collaboration with COST PLUS DRUGS is an excellent example of keeping with our only goal: patients first.”
Insider Intelligence (July 5, 2022) says “Over the past year, 22% of US adults (https://www.insiderintelligence.com/content/us-adults-cant-afford-prescription-drugs) have had to forgo prescription medications due to the cost.” That’s nearly 72 million patients. Often rare disease patients fall into that category and their medication costs far exceed the average cost of the general population – sometimes for their entire lifetime. This month, DISEASEHQ.COM will begin sharing access to COST PLUS DRUGS with its rare disease-related members and community organizations that retain constituencies numbering in the millions.
About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company
The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.
About RJ DYNAMICS, LLC
With DISEASEHQ.COM, RJ Dynamics, LLC, profoundly changes the way a severely underserved population of patients suffering with rare diseases, and medical professionals diagnosing and treating them, get their information, as well as the best options to cover costs. DISEASEHQ.COM is a one-of-a-kind service and is specifically created to provide the most reputable, FREE and easily understandable resource. DISEASEHQ.COM provides everything a person or medical professional needs – including payment options - on 1 page and in just 2 clicks.
