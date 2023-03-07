MPs Visit No 10 to Demand Fuel Duty Not to Be Hiked in the Budget
EINPresswire.com/ -- There will be two pre-Budget events by the FairFuelUK APPG with MPs on Wednesday March 8th. 1. No-10 Petition and 2. MP Walk-in Reception.
Media photograhers and Journos are most welcome to attend.
MPs: Priti Patel, Craig Mackinlay, Jonathan Gullis, and other MPs will deliver a FairFuelUK Petition of 131,000+ signatures to No 10 at 2pm, Wednesday March 8th calling on Fuel Duty to at the very least remain frozen. See image below.
Following the FairFuelUK Petition, a Fair Fuel APPG’s Pre Budget-Reception will be in: Room R, Portcullis House at 3pm to 4:30pm open to all MPs to discuss with APPG MPs and Colleagues and of course Howard Cox founder of FairFuelUK with other supporting groups calling for the current Fuel Duty level to remain frozen, preferably cut.
Notes
• Letters from Jonathan Gullis and Priti Patel have been sent to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt by over 40 Tory MPs calling for the current Fuel Duty level to remain frozen, but preferably cut.
• The letters can be downloaded at https://fairfueluk.com/FairFuelUK-MPs-Letter-to-JHunt.pdf
• https://fairfueluk.com/LettertoChancelloroftheExchequer-2023%20March.pdf
• As of March 7th - Every single MP has received FairFuelUK's Campaign Broadsheet Newspaper (see image below) and is available in hard copy and on-line at https://fairfueluk.com/Budget2023/
• The Chancellor cannot ignore that the OBR's 23% duty hike surprise after the Autumn Statement will add 2.3% to inflation, reduce GDP by 1% and cost 37,000 jobs. (Source Cebr). https://www.fairfueluk.com/OBR/
• With a fuel duty policy that has proved so successful since 2011, it would be bizarre to change it. Fuel Duty is a regressive tax and hits the poor hardest.
• Why would any Chancellor sanction a tax rise that would shrink the economy, increase inflation, and add more to the dole queue?
Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011. As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps with a continual call for PumpWatch. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users. https://fairfueluk.com
Since 2010 FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £160bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Had FairFuelUK not campaigned to scrap the fuel duty escalator, fuel tax today would be 90p/lt rather than 57.95p/lt. Today we would be paying £2.40+ per litre at the pumps had FairFuelUK not fought for the World's highest taxed drivers. Because of the Campaign, inflation is down 6.7% and £24bn has been put back into consumer spending each and every year since 2011.
FairFuelUK is a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return, warrants the need for FairFuelUK.
For 12 years, this award winning campaign has been funded by the RHA, Logistics UK and other respected organisations, 1.7m supporters and 146 MPs . FairFuelUK is fronted by the Campaign's Founder Howard Cox. Previous backers have included the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and many others.
Howard Cox Founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign
& the Secretary APPG for Fair Fuel Motorists and Hauliers
07515421611
howard@fairfueluk.com