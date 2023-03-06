Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 376,568 in the last 365 days.

Wake Up! Music Rocks Signs Rising Star Molly D’Ago

The Beautiful Diva Molly D’Ago

All Systems Go For Molly D’Ago

Nu Music Diva Molly D’Ago signs with Wake Up! Music Rocks Record Label

It’s great to know [the team] believes in this music as much as I do.”
— Molly D’Ago
MIAMI, FL, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wake Up! Music Rocks Signs Rising Star, Molly D’Ago

On behalf of Wake Up! Music Rocks, a division of the Wake Up! Music Record Label, Pepper Gomez, announces the honor of adding the incredible Diva Molly D’Ago to the outstanding Wake Up! Music Rocks roster.

While her distinctively sounding voice was what initially interested the Label, make no mistakes about it, Molly D’Ago is an impressive musician who also plays guitar and is a songwriter-producer as well. Part of the mission at the Wake Up! Music Rocks is to support artists creating Nu Music. Molly is doing just that and has been making her mark on the industry with her prior songs which were independently released. These first releases skyrocketed to Top 40 on the Billboard secondary market charts. 

Molly states, “The Wake Up! team is a breath of fresh air for me. Pepper Gomez (Wake Up! Music Group Founder) heard what I was up to with the new music, and she had a vision for me that we’ve been working together to bring to light and I couldn’t be more excited. It’s brought me a new sense of empowerment to keep doing what I love!” Molly adds, “It’s great to know [the team] believes in this music as much as I do.”

Also teaming up with Molly D’Ago is Lucci Entertainment for management. Lucci Entertainment has been taking upcoming rock bands to stardom since 1998 and is an obvious great match for Molly D’Ago.

All systems go for Molly D’Ago, rising star with the unforgettable voice wrapped in beauty, brains, talent and art!

Pepper Gomez
Wake Up! Music
+1 954-609-7359
email us here

You just read:

Wake Up! Music Rocks Signs Rising Star Molly D’Ago

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more