Wake Up! Music Rocks Signs Rising Star Molly D’Ago
Nu Music Diva Molly D’Ago signs with Wake Up! Music Rocks Record Label
It’s great to know [the team] believes in this music as much as I do.”MIAMI, FL, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wake Up! Music Rocks Signs Rising Star, Molly D’Ago
— Molly D’Ago
On behalf of Wake Up! Music Rocks, a division of the Wake Up! Music Record Label, Pepper Gomez, announces the honor of adding the incredible Diva Molly D’Ago to the outstanding Wake Up! Music Rocks roster.
While her distinctively sounding voice was what initially interested the Label, make no mistakes about it, Molly D’Ago is an impressive musician who also plays guitar and is a songwriter-producer as well. Part of the mission at the Wake Up! Music Rocks is to support artists creating Nu Music. Molly is doing just that and has been making her mark on the industry with her prior songs which were independently released. These first releases skyrocketed to Top 40 on the Billboard secondary market charts.
Molly states, “The Wake Up! team is a breath of fresh air for me. Pepper Gomez (Wake Up! Music Group Founder) heard what I was up to with the new music, and she had a vision for me that we’ve been working together to bring to light and I couldn’t be more excited. It’s brought me a new sense of empowerment to keep doing what I love!” Molly adds, “It’s great to know [the team] believes in this music as much as I do.”
Also teaming up with Molly D’Ago is Lucci Entertainment for management. Lucci Entertainment has been taking upcoming rock bands to stardom since 1998 and is an obvious great match for Molly D’Ago.
All systems go for Molly D’Ago, rising star with the unforgettable voice wrapped in beauty, brains, talent and art!
Pepper Gomez
Wake Up! Music
+1 954-609-7359
email us here