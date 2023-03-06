MDC offers free turkey hunting clinic March 18 in Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free turkey hunting clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. This clinic is for individuals and families and is open to participants ages 9 and older. Hunting wild turkeys in the spring is an exciting time to be in the forests and woodlands. Spring wildflowers are blooming, trees are leafing out, and toms are gobbling to attract hens during their mating season.

This clinic will cover the basics needed to get started turkey hunting. John Rittel, MDC community education assistant, will talk about scouting hunting territories, how to pick hunting spots, calling turkeys, equipment needed, and regulations.

The clinic is appropriate for individual adults and families with children 9 and older. Children ages 9 to 15 must be accompanied by an adult. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4g5.

Photo: MDC will offer a free wild turkey hunting clinic for individuals and families on March 18 at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.