Introducing MonthlyVacationer.com, a Vacation Rental Resource for Monthly Vacationers & the Property Owners and Managers that Serve Them

MonthlyVacationer.com, a brand-new dedicated blog resource of info, articles and insights for monthly vacationers - released by Monthly Rentals By Owner and American Snowbird, approaching the company's 20-year anniversary.

DAPHNE, Ala., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monthly Rentals by Owner, the leading provider of monthly vacation rentals, is proud to announce the launch of its new blog, MonthlyVacationer.com.

Monthly vacations are a rapidly-growing vacation rental market niche with its own unique pricing, seasonality, requirements, and demands. The property owners and vacation rental managers of these properties, as well as guests traveling for one or multiple-month stays, have needs that have been otherwise unaddressed. This new resource will offer articles, insights, statistics, and other data specific to this topic and its relationship to these audiences.

Founded in 2003, Monthly Rentals by Owner and the American Snowbird have been helping people find the perfect monthly vacation rental for almost two decades. Over the years, the company has grown and expanded its services to include listing properties in some of the most sought-after vacation destinations across the United States.

"The monthly vacation rental space is an essential part of the vacation rental market and short term rental markets, though until now has been deficient in available info, stats, and data. This blog is set to address that need, and enlighten readers and subscribers with info, trends and insights. We're excited to be celebrating 20 years since launching our first monthly rental website and the new 2023 launch of the Monthly Vacationer blog," said Sean Beckham, founder of the company. "Since our founding in 2003, we've been committed to finding new and innovative ways to serve this unique and underserved market. We have also been dedicated to connecting guests to high-quality monthly vacation rentals and exceptional service, and we're excited to continue that tradition through our new blog."

As a demonstrated achiever with extensive knowledge of both business practices and marketing visibility trends in the vacation rental industry, Beckham began his business with one website, snowbirdcondo.com, and expanded over the years, launching a full network of websites to serve the various needs of monthly vacationers. These websites include: snowbirdrentals.com, southcarolinasnowbird.com, georgiasnowbird.com, floridasnowbird.com, alabamasnowbird.com, mississippisnowbird.com, louisianasnowbird.com, texassnowbird.com, arizonasnowbird.com, nevadasnowbird.com, californiasnowbird.com, hawaiisnowbird.com, snowbirdmexico.com, and caribbeansnowbird.com.

By 2010, Beckham was seeing a change in the industry as countless inquiries for monthly stays that were not snowbird-specific began pouring into his websites. This is when the official rebrand to Monthly Rentals by Owner was born.

The Monthly Vacationer blog will serve as a natural extension of Monthly Rentals by Owner's commitment to providing value and guidance to its customers. The blog will offer listings and resources that are rooted in the company's 21 years of experience in the monthly vacation rental industry.

"At Monthly Rentals by Owner, we believe that everyone deserves to have an unforgettable vacation experience, and we're committed to helping our customers make that a reality," said Beckham. "Our blog will provide even more resources and information to help our customers find and enjoy the perfect vacation rental while also helping property managers learn more about their industry."

The Monthly Vacationer blog is now live and can be accessed at monthlyvacationer.com. For more information on Monthly Rentals by Owner and their services, visit monthlyrentalsbyowner.com.

