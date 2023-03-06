Comerica Bank Names Jeff Banks Senior Vice President, Chief Data and Analytics Officer

DALLAS, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated CMA announced that Jeff Banks has been named to the new role of Senior Vice President, Chief Data and Analytics Officer. He will report to Megan Crespi, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer.

In the role, Banks will serve to define the enterprise data vision and strategy for Comerica and establish an enterprise-wide data and analytics program across all lines of business. Banks will be based in Dallas, working at Comerica Bank Tower and transition to the bank's new Business & Innovation Hub in Frisco when completed.

"Effectively harnessing the power of data and analytics is critical to our ability to meet and exceed the evolving needs of our customers," said Crespi. "Jeff's leadership and experience in data management will enable Comerica to establish a strong data-driven foundation on which to expand our capabilities."

Banks joins Comerica after four years with Meta/Facebook as Head of Client Data Services and Head of Data Management Operations, where he led the execution and maintenance of the organization's advertising and marketing data management policies. Prior to Meta, Banks served as the Global Head of Data Governance, Policies and Standards at General Motors and spent 11 years with USAA leading the data practice as Enterprise Data Officer. Banks is also a United States Air Force veteran, serving eight years as a commissioned officer.

Banks earned a master's degree in Management Information Systems from Northwestern University and bachelor's degree in Biological Sciences from Southern University and A&M College.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated CMA, a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Michigan, California, Florida and Arizona, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $85.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022.

