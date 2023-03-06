Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Investigation

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ("ZTO Express" or the "Company") ZTO. Investors who purchased ZTO Express securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zto.

The investigation concerns whether ZTO Express has violated federal securities laws.

On March 2, 2023, market analyst Grizzly Research published a report on ZTO Express entitled "ZTO Express Inc. ZTO: China's ‘Best-in-Class' Logistics Company is Really ‘Best in Show'; We Believe Financials are Fake and Insiders are Stealing from the Company." The report alleged that ZTO Express has falsified various financial metrics in its Securities & Exchange Commission (‘SEC') filings, including its margins, by understating revenues and overstating net profit. The report further alleges, among other things, that ZTO Express underreports employees to decrease its costs, that it utilizes "sham network partner acquisitions to enrich insiders" and engages in undisclosed related party transactions. On this news, ZTO Express's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 2, 2023.

