Ben Sloman Joins Associa Northern California As Vice President of Operations

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California (ANC), a leading provider of community management services throughout San Francisco / East Bay, Monterey Bay, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, Silicon Valley, and the Northern California region, is pleased to announce that Ben Sloman, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, has joined the company as vice president of operations. In this capacity, he will oversee a diverse team of managers and operational staff. He will also help lead branch operations, staff training, homeowner services and support, as well as client growth and retention.

Sloman joins ANC from Associa's Colorado Association Services, where he most recently served as director of community management. He has more than 16 years' experience in the hospitality and community management sectors. Prior to joining Associa, Sloman worked as a regional asset manager for an international management vacation rental company that oversees more than 35,000 properties throughout North and Central America. He previously worked with a regional property management company in Colorado, where he served as housekeeping manager, community association manager, and community manager / senior team lead.

A native of Australia, Sloman holds a Bachelor of Science in Forensic and Analytical Chemistry from Victoria University and a Bachelor of Engineering, Internet and Telephone Communications from Swinburne University of Technology. When not working, he enjoys spending time outside, either camping in the wild or mountain biking.

"Ben has a broad background in multiple areas of community management with demonstrated expertise in customer service, acquisition, support, and operations," said Scott Hubbard, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Northern California branch president. "His ability to consistently provide superior staff and client support will help maximize our level of staff and customer retention."

