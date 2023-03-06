Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report 2022-2029: Growth in Generics and Biosimilar Drugs Bodes Well for the Sector

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market - Forecast To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical excipients global market is expected to grow at mid single-digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 to reach $15,439.6 million by 2029. The pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented based on source, products, functionality, and dosage forms.

North America contributed the largest revenue in 2022 due to increasing demand for functional excipients, implementation of novelties like lipid nano particles, increasing usage of oral solid dosage forms, increasing incidence of chronic disorders, elderly population, and favorable reimbursement scenario for drugs.

Also, technological innovations in the manufacturing procedures of excipients have propelled the market growth in North America. Stringent cGMP regulatory guidelines have resulted in a rising demand for high-grade excipients. In North America, the United States and Canada are the major markets observed due to its increasing investments in biopharmaceuticals, the growth in the demand for customized products, and advancements in multifunctional excipients in the market.

Excipients manufacturers in developing countries face major challenges to develop a product with quality at an affordable price, due to the lower price of excipients and a large number of producers, which creates a price-sensitive market. Some manufacturers may compromise the quality of the product to keep prices low and boost sales, while some of the manufacturers having a larger market for their products, can sell their higher volume excipients at a slightly lower price. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing segment and is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

Even though excipients are considered an essential component and have a major role in the drug delivery system, the lack of specific regulations, standardized tests, protocols, and guidelines is affecting the quality evaluation of excipients. Excipient manufacturers should follow WHO initiatives (GTDP, GMP), ICH Q3D, ICH Q1B, QBD requirements, PDG monograph harmonization, Good pharmacopeia practices, US FDA FDASIA, Title VII, E-DMF, and EU FMD.

These regulations are compelling pharmaceutical manufacturers to develop a quality product by adopting various standard testing methods. EXCiPACT is a pharmaceutical excipients certification scheme to provide independent third-party certification of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of pharmaceutical excipients worldwide. EXiPACT certification enables to demonstrate that operations meet the minimum Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and/or Good Distribution Practice (GDP) requirements for excipients.

Presently, there is demand for the development of novel excipients with technological advancements like new chemical entity excipients, new chemically modified grade excipients, and existing excipients with the various route of administration and co-processed excipients.

These novel excipients increase the scope for the development of new formulations and drug delivery systems which are a major gain for the industry, but the high cost and lengthy developmental process along with the safety and quality issues are delaying the excipients approval. Combinational excipients are mostly preferred by the manufacturers as the single excipients do not meet all the functional requirements such as high solubility, stability, and bioavailability.

The pharmaceutical excipients global market is highly competitive hence all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced therapeutics to maintain their market shares.

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Key Takeaways

2.2 Scope of the Report

2.3 Report Description

2.4 Markets Covered

2.5 Stakeholders

2.6 Research Methodology

3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Growth in Generics and Biosimilar Drugs

3.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Oral Solid Dosage Form (Osdf) Excipients

3.3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Multifunctional Excipients

3.3.1.4 Drug-Coated Medical Devices

3.3.1.5 Increasing Demand for Solubility-Enhancing Excipients

3.3.1.6 Rising Demand for Sustained or Controlled-Release Formulations

3.3.1.7 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Rise in the Aging Population

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Adverse Reactions of Excipients

3.3.2.2 Contamination in Formulations

3.3.2.3 Supply Chain Issues and Geopolitical Scenarios Impacting the Market

3.3.2.4 Challenges in Excipients Innovation

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.6 Supply Chain Analysis

3.7 Market Share Analysis by Major Players

3.7.1 Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Share Analysis

3.8 Novel Excipients

3.9 Polymer-Based Excipients

3.10 Lipid-Based Excipients

3.11 Carboxymethyl Cellulose (Cmc) Production from Lignocellulosic Corn Agro-Waste

3.12 Contamination in Excipients

3.12.1 (N-Nitrosodimethylamine)Ndma Contamination in Medicines

3.12.2 Phthalate Excipients

3.13 Changing Landscape of the Excipients Market

3.14 Pharmaceutical Excipients-Funding Scenario

3.15 Pharmaceutical Excipients-Acquisition

3.16 Molecule Type

3.17 Drug Master Filing (Dmf)

3.18 Excipients Based on Molecule Type

3.19 Excipients Pricing

3.20 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Production Volume

3.21 Excipients Used in the Global Top 115 Selling Drugs Based on Revenue

3.22 Excipient Manufacturer's Revenue, Product, Functionality and Dosage Forms

4 Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market, Based on Source

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Animal-Based Excipients

4.3 Plant-Based Excipients

4.4 Mineral-Based Excipients

4.5 Synthetic-Based Excipients

5 Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market, Based on Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Inorganic Excipients

5.2.1 Calcium Salt Excipients

5.2.2 Halite Excipients

5.2.3 Metallic Oxide Excipients

5.2.4 Silicate Excipients

5.2.5 Other Inorganic Chemical Excipients

5.3 Organic Chemical Excipients

5.3.1 Carbohydrate Excipients

5.3.1.1 Sugar Excipients

5.3.1.2 Starch Excipients

5.3.1.3 Cellulose Excipients

5.3.2 Petrochemical Excipients

5.3.2.1 Glycol Excipients

5.3.2.2 Povidone Excipients

5.3.2.3 Mineral Hydrocarbon Excipients

5.3.2.4 Acrylic Polymer Excipients

5.3.2.5 Other Petrochemical Excipients

5.3.3 Oleochemical Excipients

5.3.4 Protein Excipients

5.3.5 Other Organic Chemical Excipients

5.4 Other Excipients

5.4.1 Water for Injection

5.4.2 Purified Water Excipient

6 Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market, Based on Functionality

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Preservative Excipients

6.3 Solvent Excipients

6.4 Binder & Adhesive Excipients

6.5 Filler & Diluent Excipients

6.6 Suspending Agent Excipients

6.7 Coating Excipients

6.8 Solubilizer Excipients

6.9 Disintegrant Excipients

6.10 Colorant, Flavoring & Sweetener Excipients

6.11 Lubricant & Glidant Excipients

6.12 Other Excipients

7 Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market, Based on Dosage Forms

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solid Dosage Forms

7.2.1 Solid Dosage Form Global Market, Based on Manufacturing Process

7.2.1.1 Introduction

7.2.1.2 Granulation

7.2.1.3 Direct Compression

7.3 Injectables

7.4 Semisolids and Other Dosage Forms

8 Regional Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Rest of North America

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Rest of APAC

8.5 RoW

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Rest of Latam

8.5.3 Middle East & Others

9 Major Companies

9.1 Overview

9.2 Financials

9.3 Product Portfolio

9.4 Key Developments

9.5 Business Strategy

9.6 SWOT Analysis

