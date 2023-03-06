The Global RPA and Hyperautomation Market is forecast to grow by $20532.42 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.59% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global RPA and Hyperautomation Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the RPA and hyperautomation market and is forecast to grow by $20532.42 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.59% during the forecast period. Our report on the RPA and hyperautomation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in need for automation within major industries, rise of digital transformation with sophisticated techniques in RPA and hyperautomation, and rise in demand for fast delivery of services.

The RPA and hyperautomation market is segmented as below:

By Component

By Technology

RPA

Business process management suites

Decision management systems

Integration platform as a service

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the RPA and hyperautomation market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of intelligent process automation (IPA) and rising strategic partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the RPA and hyperautomation market covers the following areas:

RPA and hyperautomation market sizing

RPA and hyperautomation market forecast

RPA and hyperautomation market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading RPA and hyperautomation market vendors that include Automation Anywhere Inc., Akabot, Alteryx Inc., Appian Corp., Celonis SE, Compulink Management Center Inc., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., Fortra LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., PagerDuty Inc., Pegasystems Inc., ProcessMaker Inc., SAP SE, SolveXia Pty Ltd., SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., UiPath Inc., and Zendesk Inc. Also, the RPA and hyperautomation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

