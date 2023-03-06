Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing and Granges Powder Metallurgy Form Partnership to Expand DISPAL® High Performance Aluminum Alloy Solutions in United States

KAM Will Deploy DISPAL® Powder in Production of Critical Parts for Customers

STATESVILLE, N.C., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM) has announced a new partnership with Granges Powder Metallurgy (GPM), represented in the United States by JD Technologies Global, LLC, to expand business in the United States for additive manufacturing solutions. Jim O'Toole, KAM VP of Engineering and Sales confirmed the agreement, indicating the benefits of DISPAL® material for additive manufacturing solutions.

GPM has extensive production experience with DISPAL® in numerous markets and applications in the United States and globally. DISPAL® is superior to Aluminum with high temperature resistance, significantly reduced wear, high stiffness and strength, low density & weight, a very low coefficient of thermal expansion, and excellent thermal shock behavior. It is also lighter than steel and lower cost than Titanium.

Industries that benefit from the advantages of DISPAL® materials include but are not limited to aerospace, satellite technology, military & defense, high precision industrial automation including pick and place, other Linear Technology, and demanding applications such as pumps, laser systems, hydraulics, and optical structures.

Jim O'Toole commented on the impact of this partnership, "We're really excited to be able to work with GPM's DISPAL® material as it provides additional design freedom and light-weighting of parts, while maintaining the strength needed for critical applications. This will be a win-win for our customers in the space and aerospace industries."

Joakim Andersson, Granges Sales Director / New Sales, provided this comment, "We're thrilled to be partnered with KAM in the United States. Their team understands what our proven DISPAL® material offers, including enhanced performance and significant life cycle cost savings. This partnership allows us to offer DISPAL® when additive manufacturing is the optimum solution."

The companies will release additional details and results of this new partnership in the coming weeks.

About Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing

Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM) is a vertically integrated advanced manufacturing company offering end-to-end solutions manufacturing solutions. KAM develops custom and serialized production solutions for the space, aerospace, defense, power generation, and maritime industries with a focus in turbomachinery, hypersonic engine parts, casting and brazing replacements, and heat transfer components. http://www.kamsolutions.com

About Granges Powder Metallurgy

Granges Powder Metallurgy (GPM) is an established manufacturer of DISPAL® material which is a range of high-performance aluminum alloys produced using a spray compaction process. The DISPAL® high silicon material is superior to aluminum with higher temperature thresholds, higher stiffness characteristics, lower thermal expansion, and low friction. It is also lighter than steel and lower cost than Titanium. These alloys are used in a wide range of applications from mass production automotive powertrain components to Formula One, from commercial aircraft to satellites. Other applications include high precision optical and measurement instrumentation, printing equipment and pick and place technology where unmatched productivity, accuracy and reliability are required. For more information, visit https://www.granges.com/ or contact GPM's Director of New Sales sales.gpm@granges.com.

About JD Technologies Global, LLC

JD Technologies Global, LLC (JDTG) provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the aerospace, military & defense, industrial and medical industries. They develop long-term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies Global, LLC, their products, services, and their consultative selling methodology, visit http://www.jdtechsales.com.

