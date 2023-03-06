Church's Texas Chicken® Hires Industry Veteran Natalia Franco for Global Chief Marketing Officer Role

Franco will utilize her extensive industry knowledge to position the brand strategically and successfully for future growth

Quick-service chicken restaurant chain Church's Texas Chicken® has hired Natalia Franco for its Executive Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer role effective March 6, bringing more than 30 years of executive leadership experience to the brand.

As EVP, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Franco is responsible for providing a strategic vision for the brand and creatively leading marketing ideation, brand execution and digital prowess across the organization to drive brand awareness and positioning, resulting in continued growth and stronger franchise relationships.

"I'm thrilled to join this iconic brand as it continues on a strong growth trajectory and secures a leading position in the fried chicken category," said Franco. "It is an exciting time to join a company with such tremendous potential in an exciting, dynamic category."

Prior to joining Church's Texas Chicken®, Franco held numerous executive roles such as EVP, Chief Brand and Strategy Officer for California Pizza Kitchen; President and Founder of Brandmark Global, LLC; SVP, CMO of IHOP under DineEquity; and Global CMO, EVP for Burger King. More recently, she was promoted within Focus Brands to be the Marketing Senior Vice President for the non-restaurant brands including Jamba, Auntie Ann's, Cinnabon and Carvel. This promotion followed her success as Chief Marketing Officer at McAlister's Deli. Throughout her career, Franco has gained extensive experience in P&L and business development, portfolio management and profit optimization, customer relationship management, leadership development and additional skills that are vital in the quick-service industry.

"Natalia is a veteran marketing executive with whom I previously worked during a major brand acceleration. Her vision for brand positioning and her leadership in building great teams is very strong. Natalia's expertise will be key as we continue to strengthen and grow this beloved brand," said Joe Guith, CEO, Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™.

About Church's Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ primarily outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Texas Chicken™ and Church's Texas Chicken® have more than 1,500 locations in 26 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church's Texas Chicken®, visit churchstexaschicken.com. For information on Texas Chicken™, visit texaschicken.com. For information on how to become a Church's Texas Chicken® Franchisee, visit https://www.churchs.com/franchising/.

