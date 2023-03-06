Aron Govil among "Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2023"

DUCON (BSE: 534674) – Aron Govil has been named among the "Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2023" by an Indian Business authority platform. Aron Govil, a serial entrepreneur, a filmmaker, and an author is the CMD of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd, a Cleantech company based in Thane, India.

The CIO Look digital platform, which focuses on exemplary content of influential business leader, entrepreneurs, and innovators around the globe, noted that Aron Govil is building a better future in India through his cutting edge Cleantech technologies and admired him for strengthening his global footprint through his comprehensive perspective, with combination of exceptional vision, and multi-cultural know-how. The route to success for Mr. Govil has not been effortless, nor was he blessed with a silver spoon or a large business inheritance, however, his sheer persistence and passion for accomplishing goals under challenging circumstances with divergent businesses must be acknowledged.

In a recent interview Aron Govil said, "entrepreneurship is like a marathon, where hundreds of companies set out for an arduous long test of their strategy, their ability and their sustainable preparation but soon some break free of the pack and sprint ahead and that happens because the top executive must provide a clear vision that others can believe in and thus contribute towards the success of the organization." Mr. Govil continued, "I am a highly collaborative executive who enjoys building relationships and I still enjoy growing both personally and professionally as I love to learn, whether from my own experiences, through my peers, or by keeping up with the latest or the greatest. The Indian economy is buzzing and growing tremendously under Prime minister Modi's leadership, and we are entering several new business ventures in India as there is significant potential for unprecedented growth in the coming years," finished Mr. Govil.

