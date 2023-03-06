Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Appoints Robert Costello to Board of Directors

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. QEPC (the "Company" or "QEP") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Costello to its board of directors as an independent, non-executive director.



Mr. Costello is a Partner and General Counsel of TTC Equity Partners and brings 30 years of corporate in-house legal, transactional, operational, and business development experience to his current role with TTC. Prior to TTC, Mr. Costello held legal and operational senior leadership roles in both multi-national public companies and private companies in the industrial manufacturing, service, fire and security, and distribution sectors. In those capacities, Mr. Costello's primary focus included domestic and cross-border merger and acquisition transactions, acquisition financings, and business integration, including three years in Singapore as General Counsel of a public U.S. conglomerate's Asian operations.

"We are excited to welcome Rob Costello to our board of directors," stated Lewis Gould, Executive Chairman. "Rob is a seasoned attorney with many years of private equity and business experience in multiple industrial sectors that will add valuable expertise and insights to our board of directors."

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring and installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment as well as a complete line of hardwood, luxury vinyl, and modular carpet tile. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, professional specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Vitrex®, Brutus®, Homelux®, PRCI®, Plasplugs®, and Tomecanic®. Brands featured under QEP's Harris Flooring Group® include Harris®, Kraus® and Naturally Aged Flooring™.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Please visit our website at www.qepcorporate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Q.E.P. Co., Inc.

Enos Brown

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

561-994-5550