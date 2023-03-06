Aegion Announces Acquisition of Proline Vactor Services

ST. LOUIS, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation, a leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Proline Vactor Services, a cleaning, inspection and grouting company servicing customers throughout Florida. Proline Vactor Services will now operate as part of Insituform Technologies, an Aegion portfolio company.



Since its founding in 1998, Proline Vactor Services has provided professional sewer and storm drain cleaning, tele-inspection, certification, re-certification and grouting services to contractors, developers, homeowner associations and municipal, commercial and industrial clients.

"Proline Vactor Services has been a trusted subcontractor of choice for Insituform for more than 20 years," said Rob Tullman, President and CEO, Aegion. "Proline's assets, services and talent will further diversify our pipeline services and allow Insituform to self-perform more components of projects."

Proline Vactor Services employees and facilities will remain in place in Florida operating under the Insituform name.

"Insituform Technologies and Proline Vactor Services have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship for the better part of our company's history," said Todd Blum, Owner, Proline Vactor Services. "We look forward to growing within the Aegion portfolio, which will enable us to provide more resources and broader solutions to our customers."

About Aegion Corporation

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in rehabilitation solutions for aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater and potable water industries. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.

About Proline Vactor Services

Proline Vactor Services, Inc. was formed in 1998 by owner Todd Blum who recognized an opportunity to provide niche professional storm pipe cleaning and sewer inspection televising services in the Florida market.

For more information, contact:

Beth Kerley | Vice President, Communications

Aegion Corporation

bkerley@aegion.com