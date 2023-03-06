Timmons Group Receives Esri’s GIS for Diversity Award at Esri Partner Conference for Exceptional Achievement

Richmond, VA – March 6, 2023 – Timmons Group received a GIS for Diversity Award at the 2023 Esri Partner Conference (EPC) held in Palm Springs, California March 4–6, 2023. This award was presented to Randy Trott and Mike Wiley for Timmons Group’s investment in leveraging Esri ArcGIS technology to support diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging for client’s projects.

Since 1989, Timmons Group has used Esri ArcGIS technology in support of clients’ business objectives. The firm, an Esri Gold Partner, has been in the Esri Partner Network for more than 27 years. Made up of a staff of 150, the Timmons Group’s geospatial technology division has 18 Esri certifications, which enables project teams to use Esri products to tackle complex challenges and optimize impact through intelligent spatial data analysis. Additionally, the firm has the Utility Network Management, ArcGIS Hub, and ArcGIS System Ready designations. In 2021, Timmons Group received recognition at Esri's Partner Conference, winning the Fostering Engagement Award.

In addition to the firm’s investment in taking measurable action to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace, Timmons Group implements DEI-centric projects with clients, including those that address underserved communities through improvements in:

• Multimodal transportation

• Broadband access

• Utility bill forgiveness

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 2800 partners around the world. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri’s ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information system (GIS) technology. Timmons Group was one of 27 Esri partners that received an achievement award at the conference.

“Esri congratulates Timmons Group on their 2023 EPC award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software,” said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. “We are proud to partner with Timmons Group to foster the use of Esri technology in support of our mutual customers.”

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About Timmons Group

Timmons Group is a multi-disciplined engineering and technology firm. Recognized for over 30 years as one of Engineering News Record’s Top 500 Design Firms, Timmons Group provides GIS/geospatial technology, civil engineering, environmental, structural, geotechnical, landscape architecture, and surveying services to a diverse client base. For more information, visit www.timmons.com.







