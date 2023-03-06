Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,199 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 376,615 in the last 365 days.

Staffing Agency in Sioux Falls Celebrates One Year Anniversary

LaborMax Staffing - Sioux Falls

LaborMax Staffing - Sioux Falls

Hiring in Sioux Falls, SD

Hiring in Sioux Falls, SD

Now Hiring in Sioux Falls

Now Hiring in Sioux Falls

Staffing Agency in Sioux Falls

Staffing Agency in Sioux Falls

Jobs in Sioux Falls

Jobs in Sioux Falls

LaborMax Staffing, a staffing agency in Sioux Falls, celebrating its 1-year anniversary, according to owners, Jenny and Donnie Moraga.

We have enjoyed helping local businesses and job seekers with all their staffing needs, and we look forward to many more successful years.”
— Jenny Moraga
SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sioux Falls LaborMax Staffing office is celebrating its 1-year anniversary this year, according to owners, Jenny and Donnie Moraga.

The LaborMax Staffing opened last year, and has since provided businesses and job seekers with temporary and full-time staffing solutions in a variety of fields, including light industrial, professional, technical, and data entry jobs in Sioux Falls and surrounding areas.

“The people and businesses of Sioux Falls have made this last year great,” said Jenny Moraga, owner of LaborMax Staffing - Sioux Falls. “We have enjoyed helping local businesses and job seekers with all their staffing needs, and we look forward to many more successful years.”

For the past year, the Sioux Falls staffing company, that provides much-needed staffing and job opportunity to the public, has accomplished it all. Their hard work has been accomplished by not only the company LaborMax Staffing - Sioux Falls but because of its team’s immense amount of experience, doing quality service for all their clientele and workers.

The LaborMAX Staffing franchise was founded in 2002. The company began with one office in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has since grown to more than 105 branches in 31 states nationwide. LaborMAX has partners all over the country. Each entity focuses on specific industries that drive the local market. They know where the best people are, they understand the area and can deploy an on-demand staff from a local office. When someone partner with LaborMAX, they will have all the advantages of working with a large company, but without the red tape.

“We plan to reach many more years of quality business for companies and workers all over Sioux Falls and surrounding areas,” Moraga said. “Our love for the industry extends beyond just staffing… it’s also about building long-lasting relationships with our clients and workers.”

For more information regarding LaborMax Staffing in Sioux Falls, please visit labormax.net or call (605) 368-1100. Company and the public can also visit LaborMax Staffing's location at 707 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.

Jenny Moraga
LaborMax Staffing - Sioux Falls
+1 605-368-1100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

LaborMax Staffing - Sioux Falls Impressive Five Star Review by Ashley

You just read:

Staffing Agency in Sioux Falls Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more