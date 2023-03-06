Excel Legacy Group Succession Planning to Businesses

ESOPs are important and effective win-win ways to achieve succession planning.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN AREA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some economists and business experts warn that when it comes to businesses nearing a succession transition, failing to plan, can be planning to fail.

It’s why more and more all-sized North American businesses are considering succession planning options, particularly the win-win concept of ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plans).

Stats and trends show that, for a few years, ESOPs have been a valuable tool for both business owners and employees. The National Center for Employee Ownership reports that there are currently around 7,000 ESOPs in the U.S., with total assets of approximately $1.7 trillion, benefiting almost 14 million workers.

It’s why, in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area, Excel Legacy Group, LLC (ELG) is focused on ESOPs as a critical, win-win way for area businesses to achieve effective succession planning.

“It’s tremendous,” says the business-savvy and enthusiastic Patti Plough, President, and CEO of the Excel Legacy Group. “An ESOP is a retirement benefit plan that allows the employees of a business to become owners of the company they work for.”

The flip side of the win-win is that an ESOP makes it easy for the business owner to sell the company to the employees, instead of endangering the business’ legacy by passing it down to family or arbitrarily selling to an outside party.

Strategically effective succession planning is one of the vital business specialties that continues to earn the Excel Legacy Group’s respected reputation. “Our expertise and the depth and breadth of experience set us apart from other ESOP consulting companies,” Plough adds with positivity.

“ESOPs allow owners to transition and transfer ownership to the employees. It’s the best of both worlds. Everybody wins.”

For more information, please visit excellegacygroup.com/blog

About Excel Legacy Group, LLC:

At Excel Legacy Group, LLC (ELG), we strive to provide the highest quality, most comprehensive ESOP services to help our clients in achieving their goals for their ESOPs. Our consultants, lawyers, and investment bankers help companies determine whether and how to establish and finance new ESOPs. Lastly, upon completion, ELG will organize and execute a company event to celebrate and communicate these new changes to your employees and communities.

