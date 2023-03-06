Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 375,792 in the last 365 days.

FEMA Awards Almost $1.5 Million to State of New Hampshire for COVID Training Costs

BOSTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $1.5 million to the State of New Hampshire to reimburse the state for the cost of training during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1,480,077 FEMA Public Assistance grant to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services will reimburse it for the cost of training.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist State of New Hampshire with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our institutions of higher education to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $194 million in Public Assistance grants to New Hampshire to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.

You just read:

FEMA Awards Almost $1.5 Million to State of New Hampshire for COVID Training Costs

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more