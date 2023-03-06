FEMA Awards Almost $1.5 Million to State of New Hampshire for COVID Training Costs

BOSTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $1.5 million to the State of New Hampshire to reimburse the state for the cost of training during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1,480,077 FEMA Public Assistance grant to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services will reimburse it for the cost of training.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist State of New Hampshire with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our institutions of higher education to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $194 million in Public Assistance grants to New Hampshire to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.