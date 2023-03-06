Solomon Partners Launches Technology Investment Banking Group With Hiring of Joseph Watson

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm, announces Joseph Watson has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Technology Group, the firm’s newest practice. Creating and building out Solomon’s tenth vertical is part of the firm’s mission to continue to strategically expand and diversify its platform.



The new group, initially announced in October 2022, will be led by Craig Muir who will join the firm May 31, 2023. He and Mr. Watson have worked together for nearly a decade, most recently at Houlihan Lokey in the Technology Group and previously at Quayle Munro, which was sold to Houlihan Lokey in 2018.

“Solomon prides itself on providing unmatched industry knowledge to the sectors we specialize in,” said Marc S. Cooper CEO of Solomon Partners. “We have been seeking experienced industry experts to develop a group focused on technology - including software, data, analytics and information services. Craig and Joe have successfully built Technology groups from the ground up, and we look forward to having them on board to launch and rapidly expand our Tech team.”

Mr. Watson’s software, data, analytics and information services expertise spans multiple industries, with a particular focus on the Financial and Energy verticals. He has extensive Mergers & Acquisitions and fundraising experience, working with private equity and venture capital firms, entrepreneurs, and public companies.

“I was attracted to Solomon by the firm’s growth mindset and its dedication to serving clients,” Mr. Watson said. “I look forward to contributing my experience in developing a technology-focused practice to help Solomon diversify its platform to better serve clients.”

Mr. Watson holds a bachelor’s degree with first class honors in Mathematics and Statistics from the London School of Economics and is a CFA® Charterholder.

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners, previously known as PJ SOLOMON, is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

