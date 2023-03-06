Life Insurance Goes High-Tech: White Swan Unveils Cutting-Edge Partner Platform

White Swan introduces Partner Platform, empowering advisors, fintechs, and insurance providers to offer top-rated life insurance products through a customizable, data-driven, and user-friendly digital experience.

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- White Swan, a leading brokerage platform and technology provider for life insurance solutions, has launched a cutting-edge partner platform that empowers financial advisors, fintechs, and insurance providers to offer life insurance solutions to their clients, digitally. The customizable platform provides partners with a simple, best-interest driven, and transparent experience that allows them to offer their clients access to any type of policy, from the industry's top carriers.

The new partner platform builds on the success of White Swan's existing consumer offering, which has already been used by thousands of users, who praise its exceptional user experience, transparency, and ease of use. Now, White Swan allows partners to leverage the platform as a simple plug-and-play solution to deliver streamlined life insurance offerings without the frustration of dealing with traditional processes, which can be complex, time-consuming, and opaque.

What sets White Swan apart from its competitors is access to all types of life insurance, including cash value policies which can act as tax-advantaged accumulation vehicles. While other platforms work with only a handful of insurers, White Swan works with a vast selection of top-rated insurers, and uses a data-driven approach to recommend appropriate solutions optimized for clients' goals. As the platform is powered by industry experts with decades of advanced planning experience, it can act as a true one-stop-shop for any life insurance need, no matter how large or complex.

"Our vision at White Swan is to become the digital backbone of the life insurance industry," says Pontus Lagerberg, CEO of White Swan. "With White Swan for Partners, we're delivering on this vision by allowing business partners to leverage our technology and industry expertise to provide their clients with access to powerful life insurance solutions for accumulation and protection purposes. We're excited to modernize the industry with flexible infrastructure that provides partners with one singular point of integration and a configurable, premium experience that provides a convenient way to access industry products without compromising on quality."

To make it easy for partners to offer their clients the powerful benefits of life insurance, White Swan now offers partners the ability to integrate free of charge.

About White Swan:

White Swan is a leading digital brokerage platform and technology provider for life insurance solutions. With an unwavering commitment to transparency, best-interest solutions, and smooth user experiences, White Swan is dedicated to providing partners and their clients with a powerful, industry-leading, plug-and-play platform to offer life insurance solutions.

