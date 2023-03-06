Canela Media Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Canela Media Joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and more

Canela Media, a leading, female and minority-owned technology driven company committed to redefining digital media experiences for the Latino community, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. Canela Media has earned the standing of No. 3 in the Video category.

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"We are incredibly proud to have been named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023," said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, co-founder & CEO of Canela Media. "This acknowledgement further solidifies our commitment to providing innovative solutions and content that uplift and provide a platform for authentic representation and new voices of creators, talent and producers for the Hispanic community. At Canela Media, we have set the bar high and strive to continue on our path for growth through innovation across everything we do."

Since Canela Media launched in March of 2019, the company has launched three standalone apps: Canela.TV, Canela Music and most recently, Canela Kids. Canela Media secured $32 million in Series A funding, making it the largest funded Latino-owned company and the fourth-largest female-funded company in the media industry. Canela Media reaches over 40 million users across its OTT products and 53M uniques across 180 owned and operated Spanish-language content sites.

As part of its content strategy, Canela Media has featured established and emerging Latino talent and creators to help elevate entertainment for the Latino population in the U.S.​ Canela Originals are high quality productions with some of the best known and beloved Latino celebrities, like Secretos de Villanas, a groundbreaking reality series that brought together for the first time ever six of the most iconic novela superstars of all time. The show became a pop culture phenomenon with audiences and the entertainment industry falling in love with the Villanas.

Canela Music was created as a platform that gives a voice to both emerging and established Latino artists​. With shows like Rising Notes where some incredible up and coming Latino artists are featured now in its second season kicking off with Canela Music's showcase at the 2023 South by Southwest® Music Festival (SXSW®).

Most recently Canela Media launched Canela Kids, an app curated with content and live channels for Latino kids and their parents with the aim to both entertain and provide a vehicle to help preserve their language and culture. Launching on March 8th, International Women's Day, is SúperEllas, a series of short, fun, ​and edutaining animated stories​ featuring Latina trailblazers told in a unique, fun, and colorful way to inspire the next generation.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading, minority-owned technology driven company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. In addition to TV content, Canela Media offers a unique blend of music programming through Canela Music featuring emerging and established Latino artists, Spanish-language Children's content through Canela Kids and sports programming through Canela Deportes.

Canela Media reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – Hispanics across the U.S. and Latin America.

Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fourth largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information, please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.

