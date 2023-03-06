Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether TCR² Therapeutics Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Adaptimmune

MILWAUKEE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating TCR² TCRR for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Adaptimmune.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/tcr2-therapeutics-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges TCR²'s financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet TCR² shareholders are expected to receive only 1.5117 Adaptimmune ADS for each TCR² share. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for TCR² by imposing a significant penalty if TCR² accepts a superior bid. TCR² insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of TCR²'s board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for TCR².

If you own TCR² common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/tcr2-therapeutics-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

