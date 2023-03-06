WestJet brings more seats and increased flight frequencies to summer schedule
Airline bolsters ambitious growth strategy with increased options for guests to travel across summer network
CALGARY, AB, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced significant increases to its summer schedule bringing more seats and additional flight frequencies to popular routes across its network. With nearly 600 daily departures during peak travel days, WestJet's summer schedule enhancements will bring more opportunities for Canadians to travel seamlessly across the airline's domestic, transborder and international network this summer.
"Providing our guests with even more opportunity to travel across our network this summer comes as a result of a thoughtfully designed schedule that balances the high demand for travel alongside a reliable and resilient operation," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. "With more seats available for booking and added capacity on popular routes, our summer schedule reflects a strengthened commitment to providing seamless domestic and transborder connectivity for our guests."
Highlights of WestJet's summer schedule increases over 2022:
- 64 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Regina
- 46 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Saskatoon
- 44 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Edmonton
- 42 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Winnipeg
- 27 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Calgary
- 13 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Kelowna
- 5 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Vancouver
Enhanced flight frequencies across popular domestic and transborder routes:
|
Route
|
2023 peak summer
|
2022 peak summer
|
Edmonton – Las Vegas
|
11x weekly
|
4x weekly
|
Edmonton – Los Angeles
|
7x weekly
|
4x weekly
|
Calgary – Denver
|
4x weekly
|
2x weekly
|
Calgary – Houston
|
13x weekly
|
7x weekly
|
Calgary – New York (JFK)
|
7x weekly
|
4x weekly
|
Vancouver – Saskatoon
|
7x weekly
|
4x weekly
|
Vancouver – Ottawa
|
11x weekly
|
5x weekly
|
Calgary – Yellowknife
|
14x weekly
|
7x weekly
|
Calgary – Windsor
|
7x weekly
|
3x weekly
|
Calgary – London, Ont.
|
14x weekly
|
7x weekly
|
Calgary – Montreal
|
20x weekly
|
13x weekly
|
Edmonton – Kelowna
|
35x weekly
|
27x weekly
|
Edmonton – Winnipeg
|
20x weekly
|
6x weekly
|
Edmonton – Yellowknife
|
7x weekly
|
3x weekly
|
Edmonton – Saskatoon
|
14x weekly
|
6x weekly
|
Edmonton – Regina
|
14x weekly
|
6x weekly
|
Edmonton – Victoria
|
20x weekly
|
13x weekly
|
Edmonton – Halifax
|
13x weekly
|
7x weekly
|
Winnipeg – Thunder Bay
|
13x weekly
|
7x weekly
|
Winnipeg – Saskatoon
|
12x weekly
|
7x weekly
About WestJet
In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.
For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.
