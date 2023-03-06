Blue Raster Receives Sustainable Development Award and is Named Esri Cornerstone Partner at 2023 Esri Partner Conference

Global market leader in GIS software recognizes Blue Raster for exceptional achievement in designing interactive web map applications that support sustainable development; 20 years of commitment to Esri and ArcGIS Technology

Arlington, Va. – March 6, 2023 – Blue Raster announced today it received two significant honors at the 2023 Esri Partner Conference (EPC) held in Palm Springs, California March 4-6, 2023. The company was recognized by Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, for both its accomplishments in applying GIS solutions to support sustainable development worldwide, and for reaching the milestone of 20 years of Esri Partner Network (EPN) participation.

As a recipient of the Esri Sustainable Development Award, Blue Raster was commended for helping its customers meet global sustainable development goals by understanding their needs, mapping their work, measuring impact, analyzing performance, and engaging stakeholders. The company has a long history of creating innovative GIS solutions that address some of the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges. Among its most significant projects, the Blue Raster team has developed interactive applications and tools to map deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, manage and monitor water resources, and track progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations. Blue Raster currently works with leading nonprofit conservation organizations including The World Resources Institute, the Jane Goodall Institute, The Nature Conservancy, World Wildlife Fund, UNICEF, The Earth Genome, NatureServe, National Audubon Society, and The Stimson Center, among others.

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 2,800 partners around the world. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri’s ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing GIS technology. Blue Raster was one of 27 Esri partners that received an achievement award at the conference.

“Esri congratulates Blue Raster on their 2023 EPC award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software,” said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. “We are proud to partner with Blue Raster to foster the use of Esri technology in support of our mutual customers.”

In addition, Blue Raster was officially named an Esri Cornerstone Partner for its long-term commitment to Esri and the GIS community. Cornerstone Partner recognition is given to organizations that have participated in the EPN for 20 years while demonstrating a consistent focus on helping customers succeed through the adoption of ArcGIS technology.

“We are extremely proud to achieve Esri Cornerstone Partner status, as it has been a privilege to be a part of the EPN since our founding 20 years ago,” says Michael Lippmann, principal/founder, Blue Raster. “We are also honored to receive the Esri Sustainable Development Award and be recognized for the positive environmental impact our applications have helped to make around the world. Our team remains incredibly passionate about innovating new and creative ways to apply ArcGIS technology and help our clients make a measurable and meaningful difference.”

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About Blue Raster

Blue Raster develops award-winning, interactive web mapping applications that help its clients around the globe solve, clarify, and visualize many of the world’s critical challenges. Established in 2002 in Arlington, Virginia. Blue Raster works with the largest global organizations and government agencies in the fields of conservation, health, government, global affairs, and education. Blue Raster partners with leading geospatial and information technology companies, including Esri, the world leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, and employs an experienced development and design team with expertise in web, graphic, and spatial technologies. To learn more, please visit blueraster.com.