Bioventus Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bioventus, Inc. BVS for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/bvs.

What is this all about?

Before the market opened on November 8, 2022, Bioventus, Inc. announced financial results for Q3 2022 that fell short of expectations. On this news, Bioventus, Inc. stock dropped more than 50%. Then, after the market closed on November 16, 2022, Bioventus disclosed that it would need additional time to file its Q3 2022 financial results due to, among other things, inadequate internal controls.

Shares of Bioventus, Inc. stock dropped more than 30% in intraday trading on November 17, 2022.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Bioventus, Inc. stock between February 8, 2021 and November 21, 2022, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is March 13, 2023. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

