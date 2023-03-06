CALLINEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF UPSIZED $9.4 MILLION FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Callinex Mines Inc. (the "Company" or "Callinex") CNX CLLXF is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of approximately $9.4 million, including the partial exercise of the over-allotment. The Offering was conducted by Research Capital Corporation as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Beacon Securities Limited and Clarus Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents").

Max Porterfield, President and CEO stated, "The Company is now fully funded and focused on expanding the high-grade copper, gold, silver and zinc rich Rainbow and Alchemist discoveries at the Company's Pine Bay Project in Manitoba. We're grateful for the support from new and existing shareholders in this financing which allows us to continue our mission of driving shareholder value through discovery."

In connection with the Offering, the Company issued:

a) 1,120,366 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $3.15 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant").

b) 1,036,900 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $5.67 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one Common Share that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one-half of one Warrant.

Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $4.05 per Warrant Share at any time up to two (2) years following the Closing (as defined herein). Provided that if, at any time four months and one day after the date of issuance and prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"), or other principal exchange on which the Common Shares are listed, is greater than $7.87 for 15 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of Warrants accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

The net proceeds from the sale of Units will be used for the Company's ongoing exploration drilling program, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes. The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Units will be used for exploration expenses on the Company's Pine Bay project located within the Flin Flon Mining District of Manitoba.

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale expiring July 7, 2023.

The Company will renounce such Canadian Exploration Expenses to the purchasers of the FT Units with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2023.

In connection with the Offering, the Agents received an aggregate cash fee of $372,278 and the Agents were granted 93,418 non-transferable compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants"). Each Compensation Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $4.05 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years following the closing of the Offering. In addition, the Agents received an aggregate advisory fee of $84,000 and 16,930 advisory broker warrants on the same terms as the Compensation Warrants.

About the Company

Callinex Mines Inc. CNX CLLXF is advancing its portfolio of base and precious metals rich deposits located in established Canadian mining jurisdictions. The focus of the portfolio is highlighted by the rapidly expanding Rainbow and Alchemist deposits at its rich VMS Pine Bay Project located near existing infrastructure in the Flin Flon Mining District. The second asset in the portfolio is the Nash Creek Project located in the VMS-rich Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick. A 2018 PEA generates a strong economic return with a pre-tax IRR of 34.1% (25.2% post-tax) and NPV8% of $230 million ($128 million post-tax) at $1.25 Zinc. The third asset, 100% owned Point Leamington Deposit in Newfoundland, is located in one of the richest VMS and Gold Districts in Canada. Callinex prepared a pit-constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.0 Mt grading 2.5 g/t AuEq for 402 koz AuEq (145.7 koz gold, 60.0 Mlb copper, 153.5 Mlb zinc, 2.0 Moz silver, 1.5 Mlb lead), an pit-constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.7 Mt grading 2.24 g/t AuEq for 986.5 koz AuEq (354.8 koz gold, 110.2 Mlb copper, 527.3 Mlb zinc, 6.2 Moz silver, 7.0 Mlb lead) and an out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7 Mt grading 3.06 g/t AuEq for 168.5 koz AuEq (65.4 koz gold, 13.3 Mlb copper, 102.9 Mlb zinc, 1.4 Moz Ag, 2.6 Mlb lead).

