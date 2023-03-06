Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 375,701 in the last 365 days.

Skar-V: The Rising Star in the World of Hip-Hop and Rap

Sofoklis Politis, born 01/09/1996, known by his stage name Skar-V, is a talented hip-hop and rap artist from Greece, whose music has been gaining attention from audiences and industry professionals worldwide. Skar-V's music career began in London at Studio41Records, where his talent was quickly recognized, and he was given the opportunity to become an artist. Since then, Skar-V has released several successful tracks, including "Ksipnios stis 3," "Arazw Monos," and "100K," which have gained popularity among his fans.

Skar-V's ultimate goal as an artist is to reach professionalism and connect his music with multi-lingual topics, and he is quickly achieving this through his unique blend of Greek and American influences. He has collaborated with artists such as John x Smith and Pseudo Black from Mg.gang, a studio-crew based in California.

Skar-V and John x Smith connected on SoundCloud, where John x Smith discovered Skar-V's music and found it interesting, leading to their collaboration. Currently, Skar-V is looking forward to releasing his debut album, titled "Foreign Transit," which will feature his signature blend of Greek and American influences. This album is sure to be a hit among his fans and attract new audiences worldwide. Skar-V's music has already made an impact on the international music scene, and he is quickly becoming a household name in the world of hip-hop and rap. His unique style and powerful lyrics have earned him a dedicated following, and his potential for continued growth is exciting to watch.

In conclusion, Skar-V is a rising star in the world of hip-hop and rap, with a unique blend of Greek and American influences and a dedication to connecting his music with multi-lingual topics. His collaborations with artists from California, such as John x Smith and Pseudo Black from Mg.gang, have earned him recognition and respect within the industry. With his debut album, "Foreign Transit," on the horizon, Skar-V is sure to continue making waves in the music industry. For more information about Skar-V, visit his website and follow him on social media.

https://hyperfollow.com/skarv

https://instagram.com/skarvy76

Media Contact
Company Name: Skar-V
Email: Send Email
Country: Greece
Website: https://hyperfollow.com/skarv

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Skar-V: The Rising Star in the World of Hip-Hop and Rap

You just read:

Skar-V: The Rising Star in the World of Hip-Hop and Rap

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more