Manchester Public Hearing on Deer and Moose Rescheduled to March 24 at Community Library

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold public hearings on deer and moose management for 2023 on March 20, 23 and 24.

The hearings will include results of Vermont’s 2022 deer seasons and prospects for deer hunting next fall as well as an opportunity for people to provide their observations and opinions about the current status of the deer herd.

The hearings will also include a review of the 2022 moose hunting seasons and an opportunity for the public to provide feedback on the number of moose permits recommended for 2023.

The three in-person hearings will begin at 6:30 p.m. at these locations:

March 20 -- Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Rd, Orleans, VT 05860

March 23 – Woodstock Union High School, 100 Amsden Way, Woodstock, VT 05091

March 24 – Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Ave., Manchester Center, VT 05255

Pre-recorded videos of the moose and deer presentations that will be given at these meetings will be available by going to the “Public Hearings Schedule” on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s home page. The Fish and Wildlife Department’s 2023 Moose Season Recommendation is also available on that page.

In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov . Comments on moose must be received by March 31 and for deer by May 12.

